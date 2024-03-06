PALADIN Releases Playbook & Resource Repository to Support More Effective Patient Advocacy Group & Biopharmaceutical Company Collaborations

BOSTON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The PALADIN Consortium announces the release of a Playbook and a Repository of Resources for patient advocacy groups (PAG) and biopharmaceutical companies to use in optimizing their collaborations. The Playbook provides process maps and forms to initiate and guide collaborations as well as template service and confidentiality agreements to expedite PAG-industry engagements. The Resource Repository contains over 100 identified and assessed best-in-class operational resources with links to the organizations that developed them. Both the Playbook and the Resource Repository are accessible on Paladinconsortium.org and they are available free of charge.

Established in early 2023, PALADIN is a US-focused, disease-agnostic consortium of nearly two dozen patient advocacy groups and biopharmaceutical companies working together to improve collaboration effectiveness and efficiency. Given the large and rising number of PAG-industry partnerships established each year to support clinical research activity, PALADIN seeks to transform the pace of new medicine development.

"Our Playbook and Repository are resources that the PALADIN workstreams – co-led by advocacy group and industry representatives – developed during our first year," explained Trish Davidson, PALADIN Consortium Program Director, Tufts CSDD. "We encourage wide use of these complimentary resources and look forward to receiving feedback and suggestions from all users to support ongoing improvements."

"I'm very proud of the level of engagement and dedication from PALADIN members. They built consensus around solutions that help eliminate inconsistent and misunderstood ways of working and identified publicly available best practices and resources ," said Vicky DiBiaso, Sanofi Development & PALADIN Consortium Executive Committee Chair. "As we head into our second year, we're seeing growing interest in PALADIN's resources and their impact."

