Paladina Health Acquires Activate Healthcare to Amplify Impact of Primary Care Nationwide

DENVER, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paladina Health , an innovative national leader in direct primary care services, has acquired Activate Healthcare , a transformative healthcare provider offering customized services to employers and unions for preventive and primary medical care. The collaboration of Paladina Health and Activate Healthcare creates one of the largest providers of value-based primary care across the United States serving more than 170,000 patients in 18 states.

"We are excited to partner with Activate Healthcare and their outstanding team to pursue our collective vision of transforming healthcare in America," said Chris Miller, Paladina Health's Chief Executive Officer. "This partnership underscores the need for innovation and change to improve the health and well-being of Americans while realizing medical cost savings for employers and unions within the healthcare delivery system."

With a growing focus in the marketplace on alternative care delivery models that are patient-centric and value-based, Activate Healthcare has been cited as one of the fastest growing organization-based primary care providers. The company was recognized by KLAS Research, in their 2018 Worksite Health Service report, as the top performer for three important measures including overall performance, quality of staff and strategic expertise.

"Our team is committed to our patients and their families, enabling them to take charge of their health while our clients are given the tools to successfully manage costs," said Debra Geihsler, Principal and Co-founder of Activate Healthcare.

"We're thrilled about the combined proficiency of our companies as we move forward with our delivery of high quality primary care services nationwide," said Peter Dunn, Principal and Co-founder of Activate Healthcare.

In 2018, Paladina Health announced their acquisition by New Enterprise Associates (NEA), as well as a follow-on financing round from NEA, Oak HC/FT, Alta Partners, Greenspring Associates and other strategic investors. Paladina Health exceeded the 90th percentile for the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) commercial PPO benchmarks in hypertension management and colorectal cancer screening.

Paladina Health and Activate Healthcare together serve more than 170,000 patients across nearly 100 clinics in 18 states. The combined organizations are dedicated to their joint mission of transforming care delivery for patients, providers and benefit sponsors of healthcare in the U.S. using innovative technologies to enhance the quality of care and improve patient outcomes.

About Paladina Health

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Paladina Health offers patients direct and convenient, 24/7 access to their physicians by combining increased physician involvement with a data-driven approach focused on delivering better health outcomes. Paladina Health is consistently recognized for clinical outcomes that exceed HEDIS commercial PPO benchmarks and for providing patients more time with their provider to address health concerns while accessing a broad scope of services that can eliminate or minimize costly specialist visits. Employers, unions and health benefit sponsors who offer Paladina Health to employees aim to provide the highest-quality benefits while promoting a long-range goal of improving the health and wellness of their covered population. For more information, visit www.paladinahealth.com.

About Activate Healthcare

Activate Healthcare is an onsite/near-site healthcare provider that offers partner organizations the ability to create customized clinic solutions that activate individuals and their families to take charge of their health and help organizations control their healthcare costs. Founded in 2009 and based in Indianapolis, Indiana, Activate strives to transform healthcare by delivering proactive primary and preventive care, chronic condition management and wellness services at or near an organization's location. Recognized among Inc. magazine's list of fastest growing private companies in 2015 and 2016, For more information about Activate Healthcare, please visit www.activatehealthcare.com .

