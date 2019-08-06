Paladina Health Appoints Kirk Rosin as Chief Revenue Officer

DENVER, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paladina Health, a healthcare provider of direct primary care services, today announced the appointment of Kirk Rosin, CEBS, as chief revenue officer. Rosin brings more than 20 years of experience in benefits administration, account management, sales leadership and healthcare consulting to his new role, where he will be responsible for delivering revenue-generation strategies that help the company exceed growth goals, drive product value, and ensure success for Paladina Health customers nationwide.

Prior to joining Paladina Health, Rosin served as the chief strategy officer for 2nd.MD, a technology and health information service catering to patients with complex care concerns. There, Rosin led overall organizational strategy, business development, distribution partnerships and product evolution. He previously held leadership roles with health insurer Aetna, including vice president of client strategy and innovation for its North America business, where he was responsible for more than $52 million of emerging businesses.

"Kirk has a passion for primary care and a deep understanding of the complexities of benefit systems and how the business of healthcare and patient care intersect," said Chris Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Paladina Health. "His experience, proven leadership abilities and track record of driving growth through innovation, business development and strategic partnerships will be important assets in the continued growth of our company."

A Michigan native, Rosin earned a bachelor's degree from Albion College in Michigan and a Certified Employee Benefits Specialist designation from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About Paladina Health: Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Paladina Health offers patients direct and convenient, 24/7 access to their physicians by combining increased physician involvement with a data-driven approach focused on delivering better health outcomes. Paladina Health is consistently recognized for clinical outcomes that exceed HEDIS commercial PPO benchmarks and for providing patients more time with their provider to address health concerns while accessing a broad scope of services that can eliminate or minimize costly specialist visits. Employers, unions and health benefit sponsors who offer Paladina Health to employees aim to provide the highest-quality benefits while promoting a long-range goal of improving the health and wellness of their covered population. For more information, visit www.paladinahealth.com.

