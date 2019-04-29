Paladina Health Chooses Geneia Analytics to Improve Outcomes and Satisfaction

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneia , a healthcare analytic solutions and services company that is simplifying the evolution to value-based care, announced today a multi-year partnership with Paladina Health, an innovative physician-access model of healthcare that can improve patient care and satisfaction. Paladina Health's more than 50 physician offices will use Geneia's Theon® analytics and insights platform built on Salesforce Health Cloud to better meet the needs of its 171 physicians and their staffs as well as its employer clients and patients.

"Paladina Health's model of physician access means we are simultaneously working to improve outcomes and satisfaction for our physicians, our employer clients and our patients," said Paladina Health Chief Medical Officer Tobias Barker, MD, MHCM. "Our need for a robust solution to meet the evolving needs of physicians, employers and patients led us to choose Geneia's Theon® platform built on Health Cloud."

Paladina Health will use Geneia's Theon® platform to create a comprehensive view of its patients, enabling earlier identification and engagement of rising-risk patients and ultimately stronger patient outcomes. Geneia's Theon® platform has a proven track record of improving outcomes for physicians, hospitals, health plans and patients, including:

Acute inpatient admissions reduced by 4.7-7.2 percent

Readmissions lowered by 8-14.8 percent

Emergency visits decreased by more than 8 percent

Physician administrative burden reduced by 60-90 minutes per day, per physician

HEDIS® quality measure performance improved

Medicare Star ratings increased and maintained year over year

In addition to proven outcomes, Geneia's commitment to reducing physician burnout by involving doctors in the design and implementation of its products was another factor in Paladina Health's choice of the Theon® platform.

"Paladina Health's commitment to physician, patient and employer satisfaction and demonstrable improvement in outcomes is second to none," said Geneia President Heather Lavoie. "We're excited to collaborate with them to satisfy the diverse and complex needs of all of their constituents."

Geneia's Lavoie and Paladina Health's Lori Logan, senior vice president, product and operations, are speaking today at the 16th Annual World Health Care Congress. In their session, Identify, Manage and Improve the Health of Rising-Risk Employees, they are discussing how savvy employers use analytic insights to identify rising-risk employees who are prediabetic, personalize the engagement of prediabetic employees in their health and improve health outcomes and costs.

