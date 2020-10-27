Paladina Health Hires Health & Welfare Benefits Expert Samie Moore to Lead National Accounts

Moore brings more than 16 years' experience and is a well-known and respected leader within the industry. She acted as a trusted advisor to Fortune 500 companies with a focus on the Fortune 150 while working as a consultant for Mercer, Aon, and Milliman. She also led product innovation for a national health plan. At Paladina Health, she collaborates with companies, consultants, and health plans to customize how direct primary care may fit within each organization's health ecosystem and strategic roadmap and help them improve employee health outcomes while reducing the total cost of care.

"Adding a national Health & Welfare Benefits expert of Samie's caliber to our team aligns with our strategy of attracting the smartest and best talent we can, with the objective of continuously elevating the customized solutions we offer to clients," said Kirk Rosin, Paladina Health CRO. "Her expertise across multiple industry sectors and experience serving organizations of all sizes will be invaluable as we continue to scale the company nationwide."

Moore has significant experience with high tech, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and media and has provided regular support to pharma, petroleum, hospitality, private equity, transportation, communications, utilities, financial services, higher education, government and organized labor.

"I am passionate about empowering people to live happier and healthier lives, and Paladina Health is making that possible for more people every day," said Moore. "People achieve much better health outcomes when they have ready access to healthcare professionals who know them, care about them, and work with them to proactively take control of their health. It is truly inspiring to work at Paladina Health, where you see the difference you are making not only in the lives of individuals, but at the structural level. We are literally transforming the way health care is delivered in the U.S., and that is incredibly gratifying."

According to a study conducted by Milliman on behalf of the Society of Actuaries, Direct Primary Care: Evaluating a New Model of Delivery and Financing, typical quantifiable direct primary care results represent 20% lower total healthcare costs vs. traditional models driven through reduction in ER utilization, inpatient admissions, and unnecessary testing.

Additional research indicates up to 79% savings on members with four or more chronic conditions. Results also show 97% and 96% patient and provider satisfaction, respectively.

About Paladina Health

Paladina Health is the second largest direct primary care provider in the U.S., operating 120 health clinics in 19 states located at or near the facilities of its employer, union and other benefit sponsor clients. Paladina Health's data-driven, patient-centric healthcare delivery model aligns incentives to benefit the patient, the physician and the benefit provider, all while reducing the total cost of care. Patients receive convenient, low- or no-cost access to physicians and 24/7 virtual care, reducing the need for costly ER use. Paladina Health is consistently recognized for clinical outcomes that exceed HEDIS commercial PPO benchmarks, and its clients typically reduce their overall healthcare costs by 20%. Paladina Health is based in Denver. For more information, visit www.paladinahealth.com.

