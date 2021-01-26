PaladinMDs Launches Patient Advocacy Services

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Proven entrepreneurs and world-class, board-certified, licensed physicians have launched PaladinMDs to provide medical advocacy and guidance for anyone dealing with medical issues. Acting exclusively as fierce patient advocates, PaladinMDs seeks to restore the doctor-patient relationship without loyalty to a hospital system, governmental agency, insurance or big pharmaceutical company. "Our only loyalty is to you" — Dr Michael Richman, founding partner

PaladinMDs work on a patient's behalf to evaluate all medical information and treatment plans. Armed with this information, a PaladinMDs physician dedicates whatever time necessary to speak with the patient and their physicians to ensure quality care. "It's like having a doctor in your family" — Jennifer Martucci, entrepreneur & co-founder

PaladinMDs was created to empower and serve patients in a complex ecosystem that grows more convoluted and less patient-centric every day. "We are champions for our clients, with no agenda, no bias — a medical advocate that always has your back. Our goal is to empower you with objective, expert guidance and access to the very best and latest health care options available. We are not your doctor. But we are doctors, and we are here to make sure that every doctor you see does right by you." — Dr Michael Richman, founding partner

Whether a patient already has a primary care physician or has been working with a combination of specialists, these caregivers seldom act as a team, leading to frustration. A PaladinMD quarterbacks all aspects of a patient's care plan, allowing the patient to focus on recovery.

PaladinMDs is based in Southern California and currently provides services throughout the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean.

Chief Clinical Officer and Co-founder Dr Michael F. Richman, M.D., F.A.C.S., F.C.C.P., is a double board-certified cardiothoracic and general surgeon and a leading expert on cholesterol management and venous surgery and founded The Center for Cholesterol Management in Los Angeles and has appeared on television and radio.

Entrepreneur and Co-founder Jennifer Martucci is the founder and CEO of Incentient, Inc. She has served as a strategic consultant to Pfizer and as CEO of GPSTracks, LLC. She has been awarded 27 technology patents and two method patents.

SOURCE PaladinMDs

Related Links

http://www.paladinmds.com

