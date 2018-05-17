If you have information regarding the above, are a franchisee of DTAG that has suffered declining business in the aftermath of the acquisition, or wish to obtain additional information about the investigation, please contact Carl Paladino, Esq. either via email at cpaladino@ellicottdevelopment.com or by telephone at 716-852-8222.

Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce represents a former Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group, Inc. franchisee. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Carl Paladino

Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce

295 Main Street, Suite 210

Buffalo, New York 14203

716-852-8222

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paladino-cavan-quinlivan--pierce-investigate-hertz-in-connection-with-its-acquisition-of-dollar-thrifty-automotive-group-300650656.html

SOURCE Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce