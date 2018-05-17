Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce is investigating Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. ("Hertz") (NYSE: HTZ) for possible breaches of contract, tortious interference with contract, and violations of state and federal laws in connection with Hertz's acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group, Inc. ("DTAG") and its post-acquisition management and business practices pertaining to DTAG franchises.
If you have information regarding the above, are a franchisee of DTAG that has suffered declining business in the aftermath of the acquisition, or wish to obtain additional information about the investigation, please contact Carl Paladino, Esq. either via email at cpaladino@ellicottdevelopment.com or by telephone at 716-852-8222.
Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce represents a former Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group, Inc. franchisee. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contact:
Carl Paladino
Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce
295 Main Street, Suite 210
Buffalo, New York 14203
716-852-8222
SOURCE Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce
