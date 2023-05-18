Pa'lante Rum Named Official Rum Partner of Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride

Lion's Pride Mojito and Mane Street Plaza product samples now available at matches

ORLANDO, Fla., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pa'lante Rum, a premium Mexican rum made in the Cuban tradition, has been named the Official Rum Partner for Orlando City SC and the Orlando Pride, it was announced today.

The new partnership will see the rum brand collaborate with the teams to engage fans through authentic Latin experiences. Pride and Lions fans can enjoy Pa'lante's White Rum and 8-year Dark Rum in drinks throughout Exploria Stadium, including in the Lion's Pride Mojito, a refreshing berry mojito that will be available on tap at select concessions stands.

Pa'lante White Rum and the Lion's Pride Mojito at Exploria Stadium. Pa'lante Dark Rum

"The growth of soccer in the U.S. and Orlando's devoted fan base mirror Pa'lante's passion for highlighting the richness of Latino culture and our desire to elevate rum to its rightful place as a premium spirit," said Eric Zurita, Pa'lante co-founder and CEO. "We're thrilled to be working with both Orlando City and the Orlando Pride to ensure the standard of the in-stadium experience matches the world-class talent on the field and the fervent spirit of the fans cheering for them each and every week."

Pa'lante rum will be available for sampling at the Mane Street Plaza presented by Publix several times throughout the season, allowing fans to become familiar with its superior quality. The brand will collaborate on select CITYiD Patch of the Match offerings and integrate with local artists from the Central Florida area. It will also become an Associate Sponsor of the Club's pub partner program throughout the Greater Orlando area, giving fans the opportunity to enjoy Pa'lante during watch parties.

More information on Pa'lante Rum, including all product offerings, can be found at their official website, ronpalante.com, and @ronpalante on social media.

About Pa'lante Rum:

Founded by a Cuban-American family, Pa'lante is a premium, artisanal rum crafted in Mexico by a master blender trained in the Cuban rum-making tradition. Pa'lante was born out of a desire to elevate rum as a premium spirit worthy of sipping and mixing into high-quality drinks and to celebrate the duality of feeling both American and Latino, of being from here and from there — de aquí y de allá.

Pa'lante's expressions are made of 100% Mexican ingredients, from the sugarcane and molasses in its White Rum to the organic arabica beans in its Coffee Rum. It employs innovative barrel-aging methods for the Dark Rum, as the 8-year blend is aged in Mexican white oak as well as ex-bourbon American white oak. Pa'lante's bottles boast fierce illustrations of historical figures who made significant contributions to their countries and Latin American culture, such as José Martí — Cuban poet and revolutionary — and Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz — Mexican feminist icon.

About Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride:

Orlando City SC joined Major League Soccer (MLS) as the league's 21st franchise in November 2013, becoming the first MLS team in the Southeast. The Lions began league play in March 2015, and in 2017, moved into its privately-owned downtown soccer stadium. In 2022, Orlando City SC re-launched OCB as a founding member of MLS NEXT Pro to bridge the gap between its successful youth development academy and the First Team.

In November 2015, the Club announced its intention to bring professional women's soccer to Central Florida and launched Orlando Pride in the National Women's Soccer League. The Pride began league play in April 2016 with a star-studded team of FIFA World Cup Champions. For more information, visit orlandocitysc.com or orlando-pride.com.

Contact: Eric Zurita

239-470-2730

[email protected]

SOURCE Pa'lante Rum