Palantir Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast

PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Apr 17, 2023, 16:05 ET

DENVER, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) announced today that results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023 will be released on Monday, May 8, 2023, following the close of U.S. markets. Palantir will host a webcast to discuss its results at 3:00 PM MT / 5:00 PM ET.

A live webcast and replay will be available at investors.palantir.com, and participants can pre-register here. In addition, shareholders can submit and vote on questions by visiting https://app.saytechnologies.com/palantir-2023-q1.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.
Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media
[email protected]

SOURCE PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

