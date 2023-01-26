Palantir Announces Live Stream of FoundryCon with Customer Announcements from DISH, Southern California Edison, and Others

PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Jan 26, 2023

DENVER, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced its FoundryCon customer conference will be publicly live streamed on February 1. The exclusive conference brings together C-suite executives from across Palantir's current and prospective customers, with a particular focus on the US commercial market.

Palantir CEO Alex Karp will open the program, and COO Shyam Sankar will deliver a product vision for 2023 and beyond. Customer keynote presentations include:

  • Ambassador Deborah Birx, M.D.: Senior Fellow, George W. Bush Institute
  • DISH Wireless: Marc Rouanne, EVP, Chief Network Officer
  • Integrity Tool & Mold: Paul DiGiovanni, Founder and CEO
  • JD Power: Bernardo Rodriguez, Chief Digital and Technology Officer
  • Pacific Gas and Electric: John Birch, Senior Manager, Data Strategy & Programs and Devon Yates, Principal Data Scientist
  • Southern California Edison: Todd Inlander, CIO
  • Tampa General Hospital: Brian Hammond, CTO

Additional speakers throughout the afternoon will include executives from Kinder Morgan, Trafigura, RBC, Northern Oil & Gas, Komatsu, PwC, Akin Gump, and others.

Palantir will also announce the release of several new products in Foundry, including Foundry's Marketplace Developer Suite, Process Mining & Automation Suite, and Dynamic Scheduling Primitives.

FoundryCon will be accessible via live stream beginning at 9:30am PT on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. To view live, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C4mhvJTc8ss

