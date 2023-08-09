Palari and Flat Announce New Partnership in West Coast Markets

Next-Gen Construction Company Joins Forces With Proptech Software Company to Help New Homeowners Manage Their Home

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palari, a builder of sustainable homes and communities utilizing innovative construction techniques, and Flat, a fast-growing home management software company that combines the convenience of technology with hands-on services, today announced a partnership that will help Palari's new homeowners increase and maintain property values. The partnership will serve Palari's customers along the West Coast.

Palari utilizes innovative construction techniques, including 3D printing, panelized steel, and prefabrication to build better, faster, and greener communities and homes of the future.

Both companies are modernizing the homeownership experience and share a dedication to creating highly-efficient platforms and processes. Together, Palari and Flat will empower individual owners and investors, and redesign the processes of owning a home.

"We are excited to partner with Flat to bring the latest in home management software to our homeowners. Our buyers will now have full details of the home and the ability to easily manage maintenance through an online portal, modernizing and simplifying the homeownership experience," said Basil Starr, Founder and CEO of Palari.

"As we look to expand our services, we're excited to join forces with the incredible team at Palari. We believe that Palari's cutting-edge construction techniques and our technology-driven home management software will offer homeowners an unparalleled experience," said Kamil Gondek and Brent Hasse, Co-Founders of Flat.

Flat has reimagined property ownership by creating the operating system for homes. Flat's software thoughtfully combines technology and skilled, on-site labor, virtually eliminating the need for homeowners or investors to maintain their properties, systems, or appliances personally.

All of Palari's new homes include access to Flat's Platform:

Home Dashboard - Homeowners will have access to see the status of their home at any time and book any necessary work.





- Homeowners will have access to see the status of their home at any time and book any necessary work. Home Vault - Store all valuable home information.

- Store all valuable home information. Information - Paint colors, floor type, etc.







Documents - Warranties, insurance docs, etc.







History - Save details of any home projects







Checklist - See what maintenance items need to be completed and check them off.

Preventative Maintenance - Access to on-site annual or biannual routine maintenance tasks.





- Access to on-site annual or biannual routine maintenance tasks. Handyman Services - Easily book any handyman services whenever needed.





- Easily book any handyman services whenever needed. Vendor Network - Unlimited access to Flat's virtual Rolodex of vetted professional tradespeople, including contractors, plumbers, electricians, HVAC techs, roofers, and more.

"Flat bridges the gap between the best practices of home management and the reality for many homeowners. Life gets busy. Not everyone has the suite of necessary tools, knowledge or the physical ability to keep up with all the demands of typical home management," said Kamil Gondek, Co-Founder of Flat.

Palari Group is a technology-driven developer of sustainable communities and a vertically integrated company with in-house development, construction, asset management, sales and technology divisions. Palari utilizes innovative construction techniques, including 3D printing, panelized steel, and prefabrication to build better, faster and greener communities and homes of the future.

To learn more, visit palari.com.

Flat is the operating system for your home. Flat combines technology and hands-on help to streamline tracking, managing, and completing the routine tasks a home requires to stay in good working order, all within one software platform. For more information on Flat, visit www.flathomecare.com.

