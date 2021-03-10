Palari Group and Mighty Buildings Announce World's First Community of 3D Printed Zero Net Energy Homes in Rancho Mirage, California

Palari plans to develop the 5-acre parcel into a planned community of 15 eco-friendly homes, built utilizing the 3D-printed panelized Mighty Kit system by Mighty Buildings. This $15 million sustainable development is the world's first planned community of 3D printed homes and is centered around integration of technology and sustainability. From the 3D-printing production process which eliminates 99% of construction waste, to the efficiency of operations with solar energy and weather-resistant materials, to the efficiency of the homes themselves, the project aims to minimize its environmental impact and offer smart and healthy homes to sustainability-minded buyers.

Rancho Mirage is known as "the playground of the presidents" for its history of presidential vacations and summits, and has been the forefront of sustainability in Coachella Valley. The eco-friendly development is minutes away from The Sunnylands. Palari and Mighty Buildings share this sustainability ethos and are excited to add value to the neighborhood and the city.

"We could not be more excited for this groundbreaking collaboration with Palari, and to be a part of the creation of the world's first 3D-printed zero net energy community," said Alexey Dubov, Co-Founder and COO of Mighty Buildings. "This will be the first on-the-ground actualization of our vision for the future of housing - able to be deployed rapidly, affordably, sustainably, and able to augment surrounding communities with a positive dynamic."

Featuring textured exterior stone walls and floor-to-ceiling windows, each property will complement its natural surroundings with mid-century modern architecture and will consist of a primary residence of 1,450 square feet, comprising 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a secondary residence of 700 sf comprising 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Situated on a large 10,000 sf lot, each backyard will feature a swimming pool with deck and views of the surrounding mountains with plenty of space for lounging and desert star-gazing. Homes will integrate DARWIN by Delos, a state-of-the-art wellness intelligence solution to help enhance human health and well-being by improving indoor air quality and implementing localized water filtration and circadian lighting. All energy needs will be supplied by solar, with optional Tesla Powerwall batteries and EV chargers for a fully integrated electric car-home experience. Other upgrade options include backyard amenities such as pergola decking, cabanas, hot tubs, firepits and outdoor showers.

"We are thrilled to launch this first development of 3D printed sustainable homes and partner with Mighty buildings to realize our common vision of transforming the way we build homes of the future," said Basil Starr, Founder and CEO of Palari, "3D printing allows us to build faster, stronger and more efficiently, making it integral to our platform of streamlining home-building process centered on sustainability of construction, materials, and operations." Palari is planning to build communities of sustainable healthy smart single-family homes in suburban locations across California, introducing a new era of homebuilding. During the presale stage, prices start at $595,000 for a base 3BR/2BA model and go up to $950,000 for a two-home configuration with upgrades.

About Mighty Buildings Mighty Buildings is a construction technology company that is dedicated to reimagining the building industry, from the factory to the foundation. By applying state-of-the-art automation and innovative new technologies, Mighty Buildings can 3D print structures 2x as quickly with 95% less labor hours and 10x less waste than conventional construction. Mighty Buildings works with compliance and regulatory agencies to develop future-forward materials that are tested to the most rigorous standards with nearly zero waste production methods. Mighty Buildings projects range from pre-designed ADUs for homeowners to residential developments using their Mighty Kit System for the nation's largest homebuilders. Mighty Buildings is committed to making beautiful, affordable, and sustainable homes a reality for more people. For more information, visit www.mightybuildings.com.

About Palari Group Palari is a development group dedicated to re-imagining real estate through innovative sustainable building strategies. Palari builds, sells and manages homes in California with a focus on integrating technology, wellness and sustainability. Palari specializes in 3D-printed construction and is developing a platform to streamline building processes centered on sustainability of materials, construction and operations. For more information, visit www.palari.com

SOURCE Mighty Buildings