Palark GmbH Becomes an ISO 27001-Certified DevOps Service Provider

This move will help a Germany-based startup address the security concerns of fintech companies and bigger enterprises adopting Kubernetes and Cloud Native technologies.

ULM, Germany, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palark GmbH announces becoming an ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified company, reassuring its commitment to secure and reliable operations. Meeting the certification requirements, as validated by third-party experts, confirms that Palark renders its DevOps and SRE (Site Reliability Engineering) services in a thoroughly organised, robust, and safe manner.

The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification assumes establishing and continuously maintaining an information security management system that protects crucial data and ensures sustainable business operations.

"For Palark as a B2B service provider working with vital customer data, it's essential to have an elaborated, secure, well-documented approach to dealing with various access rights and confidential data. Thus, we took this challenge seriously and went deeper than simply conforming to what the certification requires," explained Dmitry Shurupov, co-founder of Palark. "We rigorously examined and improved our processes, tools, and documentation to enforce actual reliability in our daily operations."

Previously, Palark also successfully assisted its customers, including a Norwegian SaaS startup, in becoming ISO 27001 certified. Together with Palark's own recent certification, this experience outlines the accumulated company's expertise in building solid information security management systems, as international standards require.

About Palark

Palark is a Germany-based DevOps and SRE service provider that ensures reliable, highly available, and secure operations for business software running on Kubernetes. It offers consulting, 24/7 support, and guaranteed SLAs covering both infrastructure and applications. Palark is a Kubernetes Certified Service Provider (KCSP) and active Open Source contributor. For more information, please visit https://palark.com/

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Palark