Palatin Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2 Clinical Study of Bremelanotide Co-Administered with a PDE5i for the Treatment of Erectile Dysfunction (ED)

In ED patients that do not respond to PDE5i monotherapy ~30-40% of ED patients do not respond to PDE5i treatment

Data from this Phase 2 clinical study is expected by end of calendar year 2024

Published clinical data and mechanisms of action support clinical study of bremelanotide in combination with a PDE5i

Phase 3 clinical study with new co-formulated bremelanotide plus a PDE5i in ED patients that do not respond to PDE5i monotherapy expected to start in the 1st half of calendar year 2025

CRANBURY, N.J., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN), a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system, announced the initiation of a Phase 2 clinical study of bremelanotide (BMT), a melanocortin 4 receptor (MC4R), co-administered with a phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitor (PDE5i), for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED) in patients that do not respond to PDE5i monotherapy. Topline data from the Phase 2 clinical study is expected by the end of calendar year 2024.

"Approximately 30-40% of ED patients exhibit little or no response to PDE5i monotherapy, such as Viagra, Cialis, and Levitra," said Carl Spana, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Palatin. "These PDE5i monotherapy drugs account for over $4 billion of annual sales, yet PDE5i monotherapy does not work for a significant portion of ED patients. This represents a substantial unmet medical need for more effective ED treatments. Based on our clinical data and mechanisms of action research, we believe that BMT combined with a PDE5i is synergistic and will be a clinically meaningful ED treatment for non-responders to current PDE5i monotherapy."

The Phase 2 clinical trial is designed to enroll approximately 50 patients to be treated with BMT co-administered with a PDE5i in an open-label, dose escalation study treating men with ED who are considered non-responders to PDE5i monotherapy treatment. The clinical study is being conducted under an investigator-sponsored Investigational New Drug (IND) and has Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance and Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval. The study's primary objective is to assess the safety and efficacy of BMT co-administered with a PDE5i for the treatment of ED in males who have not adequately responded to prior PDE5i monotherapy.

"ED has become more prominent over the last several decades, especially in younger adults, and represents a mounting health concern causing a significant effect on men's quality of life," said Jed Kaminetsky, MD, FACS, Urologist, Director of Research, Integrated Medical Professionals, a Division of Solaris Health and the clinical study lead investigator. "Many patients in my practice are seeking better results from their ED treatment. Men with more severe ED do not respond as well using a PDE5i and have limited non-surgical options. I have used bremelanotide in my practice for men with ED. I believe the combination of bremelanotide with a PDE5i could potentially be an effective treatment option for the PDE5i non-responders suffering from ED."

Palatin has conducted multiple clinical studies of monotherapy BMT and combination therapy BMT plus a PDE5i in men with ED and observed statistically significant and clinically meaningful effects on improving erectile function. In addition, sub-cutaneous bremelanotide 1.75 mg (Vyleesi®) is approved by the FDA for the treatment of hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) in pre-menopausal women and has demonstrated an increase in sexual desire and decrease in distress associated with low desire.

Palatin has developed a new co-formulation of bremelanotide and a PDE5i which can be administered as a single injection. An IND for this novel co-formulation for the treatment of ED is expected to be filed with the FDA later this calendar year and a potential Phase 3 clinical study in ED patients who do not respond to PDE5i monotherapy is expected to start in the first half of calendar year 2025.

About Erectile Dysfunction (ED)

Erectile dysfunction is the consistent inability to attain and maintain an erection sufficient for sexual intercourse and affects an estimated 30 million men in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Approximately 30-40% of men are non-responsive to standard therapies with phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors (PDE5i) such as sildenafil (Viagra®), vardenafil (Levitra®) and tadalafil (Cialis®). There are limited therapeutic options for ED patients non-responsive to PDE5i therapy, including alprostadil for direct penis injection or urethral suppositories, surgical penile implants and various devices.

About Palatin

Palatin is a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor systems, with targeted, receptor-specific product candidates for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders to maximize their commercial potential. To learn more about Palatin, please visit us on www.Palatin.com and follow us on Twitter at @PalatinTech.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about future expectations of Palatin Technologies, Inc., such as statements about Palatin products in development, clinical trial results, potential actions by regulatory agencies including the FDA, regulatory plans, development programs, proposed indications for product candidates, and market potential for product candidates are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Palatin intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause Palatin's actual results to be materially different from its historical results or from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Palatin's actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements for reasons including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials, regulatory actions by the FDA and other regulatory agencies and the need for regulatory approvals, Palatin's ability to fund development of its technology and establish and successfully complete clinical trials, the length of time and cost required to complete clinical trials and submit applications for regulatory approvals, products developed by competing pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, commercial acceptance of Palatin's products, and other factors discussed in Palatin's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Palatin is not responsible for updating events that occur after the date of this press release.

Palatin Technologies® is a registered trademark of Palatin Technologies, Inc.

SOURCE Palatin Technologies, Inc.