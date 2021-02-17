Palatin Technologies, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN), a specialized biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems, today announced results for its second quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Financial Highlights

Net loss for the quarter was $(10.0) million , or $(0.04) per share, compared to a net loss of $(5.2) million , or $(0.02) per share for the comparable quarter of 2019;

, or per share, compared to a net loss of , or per share for the comparable quarter of 2019; The increase in net loss was primarily attributable to commercial expenses related to Vyleesi and to PL9643's Phase 2 study for the treatment of dry eye disease.

As of December 31, 2020 , the Company had $72.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $4.7 million in accounts receivable, compared to $82.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and no accounts receivable as of June 30, 2020 , with no outstanding debt.

Business Highlights and Updates

Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) / Vyleesi® (bremelanotide injection)

Vyleesi gross sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 amounted to $943,950 . Vyleesi product revenue was $(163,971) , net of allowances and accruals. Vyleesi gross sales for the period July 25 to September 30 amounted to $809,100 . Vyleesi product revenue was $(288,560) , net of allowances and accruals;

Restructured the distribution network and procedures improving the patient experience; expanded contact with prescribers and healthcare providers through virtual meetings; increased insurance reimbursement coverage; and initiated a highly selective digital marketing and telemedicine campaign to rebuild awareness and demand among pre-menopausal women with a geo-targeting approach.

Anti-Inflammatory / Autoimmune Programs

Announced positive results in its Phase 2 study of PL9643 for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED);



Announced statistically significant improvements in multiple signs and symptoms in the moderate to severe patient population after 2 weeks of dosing and at the 12-week visit.





There were no safety signals identified and PL9643 had excellent ocular tolerability.





Statistical significance for the primary endpoints was not reached in the overall enrolled population that included mild, moderate, and severe patients, as measured at the 12-week primary evaluation visit.



A Phase 2/3 Clinical trial with PL9643 for the treatment of DED is currently planned for mid-calendar year 2021;



Filed an international patent application under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) directed to the composition of PL9643 and a related family of melanocortin agonist peptides; and



A Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical study with an oral formulation of PL8177 in ulcerative colitis patients is targeted to start mid-calendar year 2021, with data readout potentially in mid-calendar year 2022.

"Working through the melanocortin system, PL9643 is a novel approach to treating dry eye disease. The emerging profile of PL9643, with its rapid therapeutic onset and excellent tolerability profile, is a potentially distinct advance in dry eye therapy," stated Carl Spana, Ph.D., President and CEO of Palatin. "The positive PL9643 Phase 2 study results identify the most appropriate patient population, endpoints, and timepoints for the next study, which is a Phase 2/3 study targeted for mid-calendar year 2021, with data readout in the first half of calendar year 2022. Regarding Vyleesi, our measured plan and investment is showing positive trends and returns with a significant rise in payer reimbursement and double-digit increases to month over month prescription numbers continuing through January 2021."

Conference Call / Webcast

Palatin will host a conference call and audio webcast on February 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the quarter ended December 31, 2020 results of operations in greater detail and provide an update on corporate developments. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call live can dial 1-866-248-8441 (US/Canada) or 1-856-344-9206 (international), conference ID 2203098. The audio webcast and replay can be accessed by logging on to the "Investor/Webcasts" section of Palatin's website at http://www.palatin.com. A telephone and audio webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call. To access the telephone replay, dial 1-888-203-1112 (US/Canada) or 1-719-457-0820 (international), passcode 2203098. The webcast and telephone replay will be available through February 24, 2021.

About Palatin Technologies, Inc.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. is a specialized biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems, with targeted, receptor-specific product candidates for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin's website at www.Palatin.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about future expectations of Palatin Technologies, Inc., such as statements about market potential of Palatin's products, clinical trial results, potential actions by regulatory agencies including the FDA, regulatory plans, development programs, proposed indications for product candidates, Palatin's ability to manufacture and market Vyleesi, market potential for product candidates, and potential adverse impacts due to the global COVID-19 pandemic such as delays in regulatory review, manufacturing and supply chain interruptions, adverse effects on healthcare systems and disruption of the global economy, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Palatin intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause Palatin's actual results to be materially different from its historical results or from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Palatin's actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements for reasons including, but not limited to, Palatin's ability to establish and maintain the capability for manufacturing, marketing and distribution of Vyleesi, sales of Vyleesi in the United States and elsewhere in the world, results of clinical trials, regulatory actions by the FDA and other regulatory and the need for regulatory approvals, Palatin's ability to fund development of its technology and establish and successfully complete clinical trials, the length of time and cost required to complete clinical trials and submit applications for regulatory approvals, products developed by competing pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, commercial acceptance of Palatin's products, and other factors discussed in Palatin's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Palatin is not responsible for updating for events that occur after the date of this press release.

Palatin Technologies® and Vyleesi® are registered trademarks of Palatin Technologies, Inc.



PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)



















Three Months Ended December 31,

Six Months Ended December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019



















REVENUES















Product revenue, net $ (163,971)

$ -

$ (452,531)

$ -

License and contract -

20,610

-

117,989



(163,971)

20,610

(452,531)

117,989

OPERATING EXPENSES















Cost of products sold 29,400

-

54,600

-

Research and development 4,011,418

3,257,624

6,935,269

6,385,113

Selling, general and administrative 5,044,913

2,404,093

7,376,519

4,236,535

Gain on license termination agreement -

-

(1,623,795)

-

Total operating expenses 9,085,731

5,661,717

12,742,593

10,621,648



















Loss from operations (9,249,702)

(5,641,107)

(13,195,124)

(10,503,659)



















OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME















Investment income 4,800

399,982

16,935

770,636

Foreign currency loss (745,002)

-

(745,002)

-

Interest expense (1,871)

(2,502)

(9,360)

(11,553)

Total other (expense) income, net (742,073)

397,480

(737,427)

759,083

NET LOSS $ (9,991,775)

$ (5,243,627)

$ (13,932,551)

$ (9,744,576)





































Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.04)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.06)

$ (0.04)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding used in computing basic and diluted net loss per common share 236,405,065

234,923,592

236,375,463

234,018,417























PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)









December 31, 2020

June 30, 2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,156,110

$ 82,852,270 Accounts receivable 4,746,623

- Inventories 6,031,088

- Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,556,911

738,216 Total current assets 85,490,732

83,590,486







Property and equipment, net 116,362

140,216 Right-of-use assets 1,113,685

1,266,132 Other assets 56,916

56,916 Total assets $ 86,777,695

$ 85,053,750







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 1,174,493

$ 715,672 Accrued expenses 4,799,561

2,899,097 Short-term operating lease liabilities 265,339

312,784 Other current liabilities 1,010,250

- Total current liabilities 7,249,643

3,927,553







Long-term operating lease liabilities 855,626

953,348 Other long-term liabilities 10,837,300

- Total liabilities 18,942,569

4,880,901







Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock of $0.01 par value – authorized 10,000,000 shares; shares issued and outstanding designated as follows:





Series A Convertible: authorized 264,000 shares: issued and outstanding 4,030 shares as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 40

40 Common stock of $0.01 par value – authorized 300,000,000 shares:





issued and outstanding 230,034,307 shares as of December 31, 2020 and 229,258,400 shares as of June 30, 2020 2,300,343

2,292,584 Additional paid-in capital 397,666,196

396,079,127 Accumulated deficit (332,131,453)

(318,198,902) Total stockholders' equity 67,835,126

80,172,849 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 86,777,695

$ 85,053,750









