Palatin Technologies, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results; Teleconference and Webcast to be held on February 11, 2020

Feb 06, 2020, 07:30 ET

CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN) will announce its second quarter fiscal year 2020 operating results on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 before the open of the U.S. financial markets.

Palatin will also conduct a conference call and live audio webcast hosted by its executive management team on February 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will include a review of the company's operating results and an update on programs under development.

Schedule for the Operating Results Press Release, Conference Call / Audio Webcast

Q2 Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Press Release                     

2/11/2020 at 7:30 a.m. ET


Q2 Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call-Live                                     

2/11/2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET

US/Canada Dial-In Number:                                                           

1-800-353-6461

International Dial-In Number:                                                        

1-334-323-0501

Conference ID:                                                                                

7551093


Q2 Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call-Replay                                 

2/11/2020-2/18/2020

US/Canada Dial-In Number:                                                           

1-888-203-1112

International Dial-In Number:                                                        

1-719-457-0820

Replay Passcode:                                                                            

7551093


Audio Webcast Live and Replay Access                                          

http://www.palatin.com

The audio webcast and replay can be accessed by logging on to the "Investors-Webcasts" section of Palatin's website at http://www.palatin.com.

About Palatin Technologies, Inc.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders in order to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information, please visit http://www.palatin.com.

