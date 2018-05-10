Palatin Technologies, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; Teleconference and Webcast to be held on May 15, 2018

CRANBURY, N.J., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN) will announce its third quarter, fiscal year 2018 operating results on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 before the open of the U.S. financial markets.

Palatin will also conduct a conference call and live audio webcast hosted by its executive management team on May 15, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will include a review of the company's operating results and an update on programs under development.

Schedule for the Operating Results Press Release, Conference Call / Audio Webcast