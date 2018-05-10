Palatin Technologies, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; Teleconference and Webcast to be held on May 15, 2018

News provided by

Palatin Technologies, Inc.

16:30 ET

CRANBURY, N.J., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN) will announce its third quarter, fiscal year 2018 operating results on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 before the open of the U.S. financial markets.

Palatin will also conduct a conference call and live audio webcast hosted by its executive management team on May 15, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will include a review of the company's operating results and an update on programs under development.

Schedule for the Operating Results Press Release, Conference Call / Audio Webcast

Q3 Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Press Release

5/15/2018 at 7:30 a.m. ET


Q3 Fiscal Year 2018 Conference Call-Live

5/15/2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET

US/Canada Dial-In Number:

1-800-263-0877

International Dial-In Number:

1-323-794-2094

Conference ID:

1551025


Q3 Fiscal Year 2018 Conference Call-Replay

5/15/2018-5/22/2018

US/Canada Dial-In Number:

1-888-203-1112

International Dial-In Number:

1-719-457-0820

Replay Passcode:

1551025


Audio Webcast Live and Replay Access

http://www.palatin.com

The audio webcast and replay can be accessed by logging on to the "Investors-Webcasts" section of Palatin's website at http://www.palatin.com.

About Palatin Technologies, Inc. 
Palatin Technologies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders in order to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information, please visit http://www.palatin.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palatin-technologies-inc-to-report-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2018-results-teleconference-and-webcast-to-be-held-on-may-15-2018-300646692.html

SOURCE Palatin Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.palatin.com

Also from this source

May 09, 2018, 07:30 ET Palatin Technologies Presents Positive Preclinical MC1 Receptor...

Apr 03, 2018, 07:30 ET Palatin Technologies Presents Preclinical Oral Formulation Data...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Palatin Technologies, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; Teleconference and Webcast to be held on May 15, 2018

News provided by

Palatin Technologies, Inc.

16:30 ET