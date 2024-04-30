Palatin to Host Virtual KOL Event "Beyond GLPs: The Multiple Roles for Novel Melanocortin Receptor 4 Agonists in Treating Obesity and Weight Loss Maintenance" on May 8, 2024

CRANBURY, N.J., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN), a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system, today announced it will host a virtual KOL event on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET. To register, click here.

The event will feature Jesse Richards, DO (Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine), who will discuss the current treatment landscape for obesity, the need for new treatments with alternative mechanisms of action and how combining a melanocortin agonist with incretins can optimize treatment.

The event will focus on the Company's metabolic program evaluating novel selective melanocortin receptor 4 agonists (MCR4) as a treatment for obesity in combination with a GLP-1 agonist. Palatin's Phase 2 clinical study is targeted to start mid-calendar year 2024, with topline data readout expected by the end of calendar year 2024.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation.

About Jesse Richards, DO

Jesse Richards, DO earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tulsa, OK in 2016, and completed his residency at the University Kansas School of Medicine in Kansas City, KS in 2019. Board-certified in internal medicine and obesity medicine, Dr. Richards is the director of obesity medicine in the bariatric section and assistant professor of the department of internal medicine for the University of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK.

About Melanocortin Receptor 4 Agonists Effect on Obesity

Genetic analysis has identified the melanocortin receptor 4 (MCR4) of the paraventricular nucleus of the hypothalamus as playing a central role in appetite regulation. Genetic mutations that inhibit signaling in the MCR4 pathway lead to hyperphagia, decreased energy expenditure and early-onset obesity; such mutations have been identified as the cause of several rare genetic obesity disorders. Agouti-related peptide is an endogenous antagonist of the MCR4 that works with neuropeptide Y to stimulate appetite, whereas MCR4 agonists such as α- and β-melanocyte-stimulating hormone promote satiety. Agonism of the MCR4 therefore represents an attractive target for potential obesity treatments.

About Obesity

Obesity, which is defined as a body mass index (BMI) ≥30 kg/m2, represents a rising worldwide public health concern. Obesity is associated with an increased risk of overall mortality and serious health conditions, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, stroke and certain cancers. Health-related quality of life is significantly lower among adults with obesity, and obesity is associated with increased health care resource use and high economic burden. Safe and effective obesity treatments therefore remain a critical unmet need. The global increase in the prevalence of obesity is a public health issue that has severe cost implications to healthcare systems. In the United States, about 42% of adults live with obesity, and one out of five teens between the ages of 12-19 live with obesity.

About Palatin

Palatin is a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor systems, with targeted, receptor-specific product candidates for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders to maximize their commercial potential. To learn more about Palatin, please visit us on www.Palatin.com and follow us on Twitter at @PalatinTech.

