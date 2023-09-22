Palatin to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2023 Results; Teleconference and Webcast to be held on September 28, 2023

Palatin Technologies, Inc.

22 Sep, 2023, 16:00 ET

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN) will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2023 operating results on Thursday, September 28, 2023, before the open of the U.S. financial markets.

Palatin will also conduct a conference call and live audio webcast hosted by its executive management team on September 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will include a review of the company's operating results and an update on programs under development.

Schedule for the Operating Results Press Release, Conference Call / Audio Webcast

 

Q4 & Fiscal Year End 2023 Results Press Release 

                       

09/28/2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET

 

Q4 & Fiscal Year End 2023 Conference Call-Live                         

09/28/2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET

     US Toll Free Dial-In Number:                                                     

1-888-506-0062

     International Dial-In Number:                                                     

1-973-528-0011

     Participant Access Code:

                                                             

313946

 

Q4 & Fiscal Year End 2023 Conference Call-Replay                     

09/28/2023-10/12/2023

     US Toll Free Dial-In Number:                                                     

1-877-481-4010

     International Dial-In Number:                                                     

1-919-882-2331

     Participant Access Code:                                                             

49135

The audio webcast and replay can be accessed by logging on to the "Investors-Webcasts" section of Palatin's website at http://www.palatin.com or by accessing this link.

About Palatin

Palatin is a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor systems, with targeted, receptor-specific product candidates for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin's website at www.palatin.com and follow Palatin on Twitter at @PalatinTech.

