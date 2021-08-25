Palazzo Ricci in Casoli, Italy, Joins the Elite Alliance Family

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Alliance®, the leader in luxury fractional real estate services and luxury vacation home exchange, has announced Palazzo Ricci, located in Casoli, Italy, as the newest addition to its international family of residence clubs. Elite Alliance Founder Steve Dering is advising on the club's fractional real estate structure, in addition to other critical aspects of this prestigious development. The Italian palace is also part of the Elite Alliance Exchange portfolio, providing owners access to an exclusive global network of 120+ luxurious resorts and professionally managed vacation homes located in the world's most desirable destinations.

Palazzo Ricci is located in Casoli, a spectacular hill town in Abruzzo, Italy. Housed in a meticulously renovated 220-year-old Italian palace, the Palazzo's 14 elegant, fully furnished, and appointed residences are complemented by five-star amenities and highly personalized services.

Casoli is a classic medieval town sitting high on a hill at a 1,240-ft. elevation. It lies in the heart of the Abruzzo region of Italy, which has been declared by various media outlets as Italy's next "best destination." The cobblestone streets, quaint shops, and vintage architecture, epitomized by an iconic 9th-century castle, create an authentic Italian ambiance.

Palazzo Ricci's lofty perch bestows panoramic views of towering mountains, the Adriatic Sea, and a verdant Italian countryside. In addition to the elegant residences, palace amenities include an owners' lounge, game room, massage room, rooftop observation deck, Roman bath, state-of-the-art fitness center, beautiful garden area with gazebos, and an outdoor pool, along with full concierge services.

"Palazzo Ricci is a palace for those who have dreamed of living the La Dolce Vita. It's gratifying that we were selected to help turn this dream of Italian palace ownership into a reality," said Rob Goodyear, President of Elite Alliance. "The exclusive benefits provided to the owners of this beautifully restored, fully staffed, 18th-century palace pair perfectly with its awe-inspiring location."

Palazzo Ricci developer Mike Brosnan noted that palace owners will enjoy an authentic Italian lifestyle that has disappeared from many of Italy's most visited cities and towns. After researching different real estate ownership and membership options, Brosnan was convinced the residence club model provides "a beautiful way to live and a smart way to own."

"It's an honor to be a part of Elite Alliance's prestigious network of private residence clubs around the world," said Brosnan. "We have enjoyed working with Rob and the Elite Alliance team. They have responded so well to all of our owners' needs."

"Being able to offer the Elite Alliance exchange benefits to our Palazzo Ricci owners has been critical to our success in attracting many new owners who are looking for more flexible travel and accommodation options," Brosnan continued. "Elite Alliance is a huge part of the success of Palazzo Ricci."

There will be nine owners per palace residence. In addition to personal use, owners can send unaccompanied guests, enjoy vacations around the globe through the Exchange, or make some of their reserved weeks available for rental. Brosnan said a unique feature of Palazzo Ricci and other luxury residence clubs is the ability of owners to reserve multiple residences for the same dates, allowing them to host family reunions, small corporate functions, or invite a large collection of friends for an amazing Italian experience.

Palazzo Ricci purchase options include one-bedroom, premier one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom residences, as well as a three-bedroom penthouse/cottage category. Each is distinctively different, yet fully furnished, and comes complete with gourmet kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances, comfortable and spacious bedrooms, and dazzling Italian décor and artwork. Other features include private terraces, balconies, and magnificent views.

About Elite Alliance

Thirty years ago, Elite Alliance® Founder Steve Dering, created the world's first residence club at top-rated Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. This innovative, fractional ownership model, which increased accessibility for buyers and market size for developers, became the fastest-growing segment of the vacation home market. As Elite Alliance's portfolio of luxury residence clubs expanded, it introduced Elite Alliance Exchange, a program that allows owners to explore other coveted destinations at a nominal expense. Elite Alliance Exchange quickly earned a reputation for first-class customer service in facilitating and coordinating exchange vacations. As a result, Elite Alliance Hospitality was created to provide robust hospitality and rental management services for residence clubs, hotels, and resorts that improve operational performance and client satisfaction.

Today, Elite Alliance continues to set the standard for excellence in fractional real estate consulting, vacation exchange, and hospitality management - always guided by a commitment to integrity and innovation.

For more information on Elite Alliance Real Estate, Hospitality and Exchange services, please visit www.elitealliance.com, or contact Rob Goodyear at [email protected] or 214.393.2842.

About Palazzo Ricci

Palazzo Ricci has a rich history spanning centuries. From 1799, it provided the prominent and noble Ricci family with a beautiful home and many memories. Along with extended family, the Ricci's entertained dignitaries, royalty, and some of the most famous artists and writers of the time. During World War II, Palazzo Ricci served as an officer's residence for both German and British regional commanders.

Today, Palazzo Ricci captures the old-world charm of Italy along with the grandeur of an 18th-century palace. Managing the renovation project is the notable, Italian renovation company, IES Figli Mammarella SRL. The palace will house 14 elegantly appointed residences with five-star amenities. The palace accommodations will include luxurious and romantic features that rival those found at the world's finest resorts. The common areas will include an owners' lounge, game room, massage room, rooftop observation deck, Roman bath, concierge desk, state-of-the-art fitness center, beautiful garden area with gazebos, and an outdoor pool.

For more information on Palazzo Ricci, please visit www.palazzoricci.club, or contact Valeria Milano at [email protected].

