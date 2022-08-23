PALCUS to Celebrate Portuguese-American Success at 24th Annual Leadership Awards Gala

Weekend-long celebrations to include reception, brunch cruise, and Lusitanian Forum

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portuguese American Leadership Council of the United States (PALCUS) announces that the full program of events is now available for the 24th Annual PALCUS Leadership Awards Gala. This year's festivities will take place in Washington, D.C.

The 2022 PALCUS Leadership Awards Gala will be held on Saturday, October 8, at the Marriott Metro Center and will honor 7 awardees including artists and those recognized for lifetime achievement and community service. The weekend festivities include the Lusitanian Forum and a welcome reception at the Ambassador's residence (by invitation only) on Friday, October 7, and a brunch cruise on Sunday, October 9.

Celebrate our community's success during Columbus Day weekend in the fall splendor of our nation's capital!

"PALCUS is excited to be back in person after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, and we are excited to do so with such a packed scheduled of events," said PALCUS Chair, Katherine S. Soares. "This year's awardees and scholarship recipients are a testament to the success and resilience of the national Portuguese-American Community in spite of unprecedented circumstances on a global scale. We hope you can all join us in Washington D.C."

The 2022 PALCUS Leadership Award recipients are:

Carolina Rendeiro – Leadership in Community Service

Filipe Valle Costa – Leadership in the Arts (Performing or Visual Arts)

Portuguese Historical Museum – Outstanding Organization

Fernando G. Rosa – Lifetime Achievement

Marie R. Fraley – Lifetime Achievement

Andrew Figueiredo – Young Portuguese-American "Promessa"

Kayla Faria – Young Portuguese-American "Promessa"

The 2022 Gala Committee is headed by PALCUS Directors Paula de Brito Cohen and Marta Silva. The Honorary Chair of the 2022 Gala will be Ambassador of Portugal to the United States of America, Francisco Duarte Lopes. Portuguese-American Ricardo Farias, host and creator of the Portuguese language program DeCáPraLá, will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the evening. Internationally recognized pianist, Nuno Marques – founder of Porto PianoFest – will provide entertainment. There is a Silent Auction currently live and accepting bids at https://palcus-2.betterworld.org/auctions/explorers

The PALCUS Leadership Awards Gala Weekend will include the following events:

Friday, October 7, 2022

2022 Lusitanian Forum

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Washington Marriott at Metro Center



PALCUS Gala Welcome Reception

(Invitation and those attending Gala Only)

6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Ambassador's Residence



Saturday, October 8, 2022

PALCUS Members Only meeting

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Washington Marriott at Metro Center



24th Annual Leadership Awards Gala

Cocktail Hour: 6:00 p.m.

Dinner and Awards Ceremony: 7:00 p.m.

Washington Marriott at Metro Center



Sunday, October 9, 2022

Brunch cruise 11:00 a.m.

Registration for the various weekend events, as well as ticket purchases and sponsorship opportunities, can be found at: https://palcus.org/pages/24-annual-gala

Tickets for the bruch cruise can be purchase at: https://bit.ly/PALCUSbrunchcruise

Hotel reservations can be made at: https://book.passkey.com/event/50349669/owner/560/home

Learn more about PALCUS at https://www.palcus.org/

About PALCUS

PALCUS is a non-partisan, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization incorporated under the laws of the District of Columbia. It was founded in 1991 by a group of successful, forward-thinking Portuguese-Americans with the purpose of providing a singular national voice that would advocate for the interests of Portuguese-Americans in the United States. At the center of their vision was to establish and maintain channels of communication between the government of the Republic of Portugal, via the Embassy of Portugal to Washington, D.C., and the U.S. congressional delegation representing Portuguese-American communities.

