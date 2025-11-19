Paleblue and Ernie Ball Partner to Bring Sustainable, High-Performance Rechargeable Batteries to Musicians Everywhere

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Until now, single use batteries have dominated the music industry, creating thousands of pounds of waste every day. Paleblue, the global leader in rechargeable battery innovation, has joined forces with Ernie Ball, one of the most iconic names in music, to launch a new line of sustainable, high-performance rechargeable batteries designed for musicians and creators. Together, the brands are powering a cleaner future, one performance, one recharge, and one less single-use battery at a time.

Through its partnership with Ernie Ball, Paleblue is bringing its innovation to the stage and studio. The new Ernie Ball USB-C Rechargeable Batteries by Paleblue, available in AA and 9V, offer pro-level reliability and full-voltage consistency across instruments, pedals, tuners, and wireless packs. They're trusted by the guitar techs and touring pros behind artists like Red Hot Chili Peppers, My Chemical Romance, Billie Eilish, Jack Johnson, Zac Brown Band, Jason Mraz, Turnstile, Nine Inch Nails and more, ensuring performance to meet the demands of live music while helping the planet.

"At Paleblue, our mission has always been to eliminate single-use battery waste, and this partnership with Ernie Ball allows us to reach one of the most passionate, influential communities in the world," said Tom Bishop, Paleblue Founder and CEO. "Musicians demand reliability and performance, and we're proving you don't have to choose between great gear and protecting the planet."

Every year, hundreds of millions of pounds of disposable battery waste ends up in landfills, and Paleblue is on a mission to change that. Founded in 2018 in Park City, Utah, the company has reimagined the humble household battery with modern, eco-forward technology that helps eliminate waste without compromising performance. Each Paleblue battery is USB-C rechargeable, engineered for over 1,000 charge cycles, and designed to replace up to 1,000 single-use batteries, delivering both environmental and economic impact that lasts.

"Ernie Ball is stoked to be partnering with Paleblue to create the future of power in the Music Industry through collaborative design of high performance batteries, unlocking cleaner tone, longer life, and better music," said Drew Montell, Director of Engineering and Product Development at Ernie Ball.

The collaboration is the latest step in Paleblue's broader mission to eliminate single-use battery waste and inspire consumers to make small, sustainable changes that add up to a global impact.

Consumers can learn more about the new Ernie Ball USB-C Rechargeable Battery line and where to purchase at https://paleblueearth.com/blogs/journal/paleblue-ernie-ball-partnership .

About Paleblue

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Park City, Utah, Paleblue is the global leader in USB-C rechargeable batteries, dedicated to ending single-use battery waste through innovation and sustainability. Paleblue products deliver professional-grade performance, convenience, and reliability while helping consumers make everyday choices that are better for the planet. Learn more at paleblueearth.com.

ABOUT ERNIE BALL In 1962, veteran player and guitar teacher Ernie Ball created Slinkys®, the innovative light gauge electric guitar strings widely revered by thousands of iconic players including Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, Jimmy Page, Paul McCartney, Metallica, Brad Paisley, Slash, John Petrucci, Angus Young, and John Mayer. The strings are all crafted in Coachella, CA. Ernie Ball also offers state-of-the-art instrument accessories that are carried in more than 6,000 stores in the U.S. and 120 countries worldwide. Officially purchasing the Music Man® company in 1984, Sterling, joined later by his sons Scott and Brian, has built a team of dedicated professionals based in San Luis Obispo, CA who collectively share a common goal: crafting the highest level of hand-crafted instruments available. Originally founded by Tom Walker, Forrest White, and Leo Fender in 1974, Music Man built its name leading an industry revolution, introducing active electronics on its production instruments. As part of the team during the '70s, Sterling Ball played an important role in the design and development of the iconic StingRay basses. The family-run company maintains its founder's dedication to preserving the musician's playing experience and delivering superior sound quality through the development of new products, such as Paradigm Slinkys, Cobalt Slinkys, M-Steel, Earthwood, Bell Bronze and the revolutionary Element Shield Packaging, keeping each set as fresh as the day they were made. The company also fosters artist development through musician-focused programs such as the world's largest and longest-running unsigned artist programs, where bands compete each year to play live on national tours, festivals, and events. Visit them online at www.ernieball.com and www.music-man.com .

