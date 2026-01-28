PaleBlueDot AI Raises $150M Series B to Scale Global AI Compute Infrastructure

Financing to Accelerate Deployment of High-Performance AI Compute Across Key Global Regions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PaleBlueDot AI ("the Company"), a Silicon Valley-based AI compute platform founded in 2024, today announced the completion of a $150 million Series B financing, valuing the company at over $1 billion. The round was led by B Capital, a San Francisco- and Singapore-headquartered investment firm with more than $9 billion in assets under management.

The financing follows a year of significant growth, with revenue increasing more than 10-fold, driven by strong enterprise demand for scalable, cost-efficient AI compute solutions and the company's ability to deliver capacity rapidly and reliably.

The AI Compute market has been growing exponentially, driven by development cycles, inference demand and real-time application usage that creates sharp, unpredictable spikes in usage. Organizations need global availability and performance reliability across regions to support stable, long-duration workloads. With a growing global footprint across North America, Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia, PaleBlueDot AI delivers enterprise-grade AI compute with speed and predictability across regions.

"With the vision to empower AI everywhere for everyone, ultimately, our mission is to make intelligence universally accessible," said Stephen Watts, CEO of PaleBlueDot AI.

"AI is transitioning from language interfaces to operational systems that execute tasks and integrate directly into real-world workflows. As AI becomes foundational to how companies operate, the need for high-performance, reliable, and cost-efficient infrastructure has never been more critical. At PaleBlueDot AI, we are committed to building a global AI compute platform to meet customers' evolving inference and deployment needs, recognizing that broader adoption depends on compute that can scale efficiently and economically. We build our services with a customer-first mindset, which enables us to operate sustainably and support long-term growth for our customers and partners."

The new capital will be primarily used to strengthen PaleBlueDot AI's core technology capabilities, with significant investment in platform engineering and technical talent to further enhance its full-stack, multi-tenant cloud architecture, and acceleration of its AI Cloud Agent. The Company will expand its go-to-market capabilities and support continued global expansion, scaling operations to meet growing enterprise demand for trusted, high-performance AI compute.

About PaleBlueDot AI

PaleBlueDot AI is a Silicon Valley-based AI compute platform with a growing global footprint. The company delivers high-performance AI compute through a unified platform designed for enterprise-scale deployment. Guided by its mission to make intelligence universally accessible, PaleBlueDot AI enables organizations to build, deploy, and scale AI faster, better, and cheaper. Named after the image of Planet Earth taken on the 1990 Voyager space mission coined by Carl Sagan as "a pale blue dot," the company shares a belief in the transformative potential of AI technology to benefit all of humanity.

