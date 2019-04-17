Palette and Project Hosts Provide Purchase to Pay Cloud Service for Financial Institutions

CHICAGO, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Palette and Project Hosts have made available SecureCloud P2P, an ultra-secure white label Purchase to Pay Cloud service for banks and financial institutions.

SecureCloud P2P offers banks, healthcare networks, fincom and other organizations the ability to white label Palette's platform that includes purchase automation, AP automation, budget control, recurring invoice management, document management and employee expense processing.

ProjectHosts

The two companies came together in 2017 to design and deploy both private and public cloud environments offering unparalleled uptime, infrastructure, security, compliance, and support.

SecureCloud P2P features secure access and leverages a financial institution's remote key authentication services. Project Hosts insures that encryption of all data, including personal identifiable information (PII) and protected health information (PHI) is handled in transit and at rest in both production and disaster recovery (DR) instances. Production and DR environments are located in separate centers on unique power grids, backup power, and fuel sources. Uptime service level agreements meet the most rigid client requirements.

Banks and other financial institutions have been looking for ways to profitably leverage and enhance treasury management service revenues, attract new customers, and maximize customer retention.

"This unique offering allows highly regulated organizations to quickly offer industry-proven private branded services to existing and new clients in support of business demands – without costly internal build-outs," said Michael Cichy, Palette Software.

Private P2P services ensure businesses can meet evolving regulatory demands, mitigating the high financial fines and penalties that come with non-adherence.

About Palette Software

Palette Software is a market-leading vendor of financial process automation for domestic and global corporations. Palette solutions automate the connecting and matching of purchase orders, invoices and contracts, on-premise or in the cloud. Customers experience significant and measurable cost savings, productivity gains and operational excellence. Palette solutions are GDPR compliant and optimize financial management for more than 3,500 customers in 50+ countries. With 25 years of experience, Palette and its partners offer automation solutions for organizations of all sizes worldwide. www.palettesoftware.com

About Project Hosts: Project Hosts implements security and compliance on Azure for US Federal government and healthcare organizations. Project Hosts' pre-audited environments give organizations turnkey compliance for their entire applications, removing a key barrier to migration from on-premise deployments into Azure. Project Hosts environments hold certifications and authorizations from ISO 27001, HIPAA, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and the DoD, including the first DoD IL5 PATO to a company with under $1 Billion in revenue. Healthcare organizations, federal, state and local government agencies, and enterprises rely on Project Hosts to ensure they have a cloud solution that meets their business needs, their budget and most importantly, protects their organization, employees and data from unauthorized access or theft. https://www.projecthosts.com

