Paletter Addresses Soft Skills Crisis with AI-Driven Solution

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent studies reveal that 70% of corporate leaders report a significant skills gap within their organizations, particularly in essential soft skills like strategic thinking, problem-solving, and communication ( Springboard ) ( Betterworks ). The lack of soft skills is impeding business performance and innovation across industries. The need for effective soft skills in the workplace is reaching an all-time high.

In the context of an increasingly remote and hybrid work environment, effective remote collaboration, virtual communication, and adaptability have become the most in-demand and sought-after soft skills. Employers are seeking candidates who can thrive under these new working conditions, making soft skills more important than ever ( Insight Global ) ( Ongig Blog ).

Paletter's AI-Driven Solution

Paletter, an innovative leader in AI-driven recruitment screening solutions, is addressing this challenge head-on, and its commitment to overcoming these obstacles has been recognized with its selection as a recipient of the prestigious Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub award.

Paletter's AI-driven platform evaluates candidates on a comprehensive range of attributes, focusing on soft skills. Their AI was trained by top recruiters, giving it a competitive edge and differentiating itself from its competitors.

"By leveraging AI, we can streamline the hiring process and ensure that companies find candidates with the essential soft skills needed for today's dynamic workplace," said Masa Inoue, Founder/CEO. "Our mission is to bridge the skills gap and enhance recruitment practices to meet the evolving needs of businesses."

Impact on Business Performance

By addressing the soft skills gap and enhancing the hiring process, Paletter's solutions have a direct positive impact on business performance. Companies that prioritize soft skills in their recruitment process see improved team dynamics, better problem-solving capabilities, and increased innovation. Employees with strong soft skills are better equipped to handle complex tasks, collaborate effectively, and adapt to changing environments, leading to higher overall productivity and business growth ( Springboard ) ( Betterworks ).

Support from Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub

The Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub is a platform designed to support startup founders through every phase of their journey. Paletter's inclusion in this program provides access to over $350,000 in benefits, including up to $150,000 in Microsoft Azure credits and invaluable development and collaboration tools ( Microsoft ).

"Being selected for this program is a pivotal opportunity for Paletter," added Inoue. "With access to Microsoft's extensive resources, we can accelerate our development and expand our capabilities to further our mission of transforming recruitment."

About Paletter

Paletter is revolutionizing the recruitment industry by integrating AI with human insight to create a more efficient and less biased hiring process. Their AI-driven platform, trained by top recruiters, evaluates candidates on a broader range of attributes, enabling businesses to find the best fit for their needs quickly and effectively.

Founder/CEO: Masa Inoue

Website: https://www.paletter.co/

Contact Email: [email protected]

Media Contact:

Kait Vickers

805-558-8345

[email protected]

SOURCE Paletter