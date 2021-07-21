Paley Center for Media Announces New PaleyImpact Event: Media's Role in Preparing for Life After COVID-19

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announced today its upcoming PaleyImpact program, Media's Role in Preparing for Life After COVID-19. This important and timely event will gather leading journalists, public health officials, and academics to discuss the lessons our government and society learned from the COVID-19 pandemic. Releasing on Wednesday, July 21 at 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT on the Paley Center's dedicated YouTube channel, youtube.com/paleycenter, this discussion will examine how aspects of our culture adapted amid the global health crisis, and the complex task of preparing for life ahead.

Panelists will explore the media's ongoing role in ensuring public awareness, sharing information from government officials and health care experts, and reporting on the state of readiness across America and worldwide as we enter the next phase of the pandemic, in addition to recovery in some areas. The discussion will also include the importance of ensuring diverse populations have equitable access to information, in order to improve healthcare literacy.

The distinguished panelists include Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, Founding Director, Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Policy and Research (CEID), Boston University; Erin Burnett, CNN Anchor, Erin Burnett OutFront; Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, Chairman of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis; Elise Jordan, MSNBC/NBC News Political Analyst; Dr. Jon LaPook, M.D. Chief Medical Correspondent, CBS News; Tommy Thompson, President, University of Wisconsin System and Former Governor of Wisconsin; and Michelle A. Williams, Dean of the Faculty, T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Harvard University. This program will be moderated by Juju Chang, Coanchor, ABC News Nightline.

"As our country continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, it's important to reflect on this experience and discuss how media's role in public health can continue to evolve," said Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO of The Paley Center for Media. "We're so thankful to our sponsors, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, and the Isermann Family Foundation for making this program possible."

"It is a pleasure to participate with such an esteemed group of journalists and medical doctors about what is one of the most important conversations of the moment: preparing for life after COVID. I hope that our discussion not only advances media coverage around the topic, but proves illuminating to individual viewers as well," said Michelle A. Williams, Dean of the Faculty, T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Harvard University.

"In the University of Wisconsin System, we rely on both traditional and non-traditional creative communication platforms, as well as peer-to-peer communication, to engage with our students and create a culture of responsibility. As we come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, conversations like this will help the media understand how best to reach the many audiences across the U.S.," said Tommy Thompson, President, University of Wisconsin System and Former Governor of Wisconsin.

"Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the media has played a critical role in getting the American public the information they need to mitigate risk and help save lives. Now, as our country turns the tide on the virus, the media has a vital role in communicating guidance from public health experts, dispelling myths and misinformation that remain, and increasing vaccine education and uptake," said Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, Chairman of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

The Paley Center for Media's PaleyImpact programs explore how media influences attitudes, behaviors, and actions and shapes public discourse on critical social issues. A long-established history of PaleyImpact programs has included: COVID-19 and the Presidential Election; Health Tech in the Age of COVID-19; The Media's Role in Combating Holocaust Denial, Misinformation, and Antisemitism; The Media's Role in Combating Hate and Violence Towards Asians and Pacific Islanders; Uncovering Racial Injustice with BET's Disrupt & Dismantle; and The Media's Powerful Shaping Role In Providing A Diverse And Inclusive Platform For Women.

For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.

Media Contact:

Joanna Scholl

The Paley Center for Media

[email protected]

212-621-6612

Jake Mendlinger

ZE Creative Communications

[email protected]

516-639-3373

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, which contains over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.

SOURCE Paley Center for Media

Related Links

http://paleycenter.org

