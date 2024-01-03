Palisade Capital Management Certified By the Women's Business Enterprise National Counsel

FORT LEE, N.J., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palisade Capital Management, LP, a registered investment adviser currently managing over $4 billion of assets for institutions and families, is honored to announce national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise Council Metro NY, a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States and a leading advocate for women business owners, leaders, and entrepreneurs.

Palisade Capital Management, LP is honored to announce national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise. Post this Certified WBENC Logo Alison Berman

"We are so proud to be a WBENC-Certified Women's Business Enterprise and further serve our clients," commented Alison Berman, Managing Partner, President & Chief Executive Officer. She added, "Becoming a WBENC-Certified WBE aligns with Palisade's values and our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion."

To become a WBENC-Certified WBE, Palisade underwent a rigorous certification process, including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection. WBENC's certification process is designed to confirm that a business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs, which in turn empowers women as leaders and brings about a more diverse, balanced, and sustainable economy.

About Palisade Capital Management

Palisade Capital Management, LP is an independent, woman managed and majority-owned investment management firm headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Founded in 1995, Palisade has built its business around developing and managing specialized investment strategies for individuals, families, corporations, pension plans, and other institutions. The firm has dedicated investment teams that actively manage Small Cap Core Equity, Smid Cap Core Equity, Focused Equity, and a variety of Convertible Securities portfolios, as well as a robust private wealth management and financial planning offering for individuals and families.

About WBENC

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 18,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 500 Corporate Members, most of which are Fortune 500. Thousands of corporations representing America's most prestigious brands, as well as many states, cities, and other entities, look for and accept WBENC Certification. Through the Women Owned initiative, WBENC also is a leader in supporting consumer-oriented female entrepreneurs and those who do business with them by raising awareness for why, where, and how to buy Women Owned. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org and www.buywomenowned.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Alison Berman, Managing Partner, President & Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Palisade Capital Management