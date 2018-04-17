Palisade Capital Management Founder Martin L. Berman Passes Away

We are very sad to announce that Palisade Capital Management Founder Martin L. Berman, 77, passed away unexpectedly last night after a brief illness that emerged only a few days ago. We send our deepest condolences to Marty's family.

Palisade has lost an inspired leader and a great friend. Marty treated each of Palisade's clients and employees like family, and his unparalleled commitment to the firm and its clients will be greatly missed. Marty leaves behind a strong legacy that will inspire us forever.

While Marty's passing was unexpected, he worked tirelessly over the past several years to ensure Palisade's continuity and success in the future. The firm will continue to be led by President Alison Berman, Chief Investment Officer Dan Veru, and Palisade's Operating Committee and Board of Directors, who together with all of Palisade's employees are committed to honoring Marty's memory by continuing to grow our Firm and serving our clients with distinction.

