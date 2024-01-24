Palisades Group Welcomes Ken Rideout as Senior Advisor

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palisades Group ("Palisades"), an alternative asset manager in the global residential credit and real estate markets, today announced the appointment of Ken Rideout as Senior Advisor. Rideout, a seasoned financial services executive, will work closely with the firm's internal Capital Formation team to deepen client relationships and continue to expand the reach of Palisades' fundraising efforts.

Rideout is the founder and President of Camrock Advisors, a capital solutions specialist firm focused on connecting institutional allocators with innovative investment products. With over 25 years of capital markets experience, through Camrock Advisors, he has successfully raised capital for mandates across debt, equity, and venture transactions.

"We are excited to have Ken officially join our advisory board. We see this as a natural progression of our long-standing relationship that began in 2016 when Ken was the head of Palisades' capital formation effort," said Jack Macdowell, Chief Investment Officer of Palisades. "His knowledge of our business and deep relationships with institutional investors will enhance our distribution capabilities and strengthen our ability to serve clients."

Rideout began his career as a commodities trader at Cantor Fitzgerald, eventually running the firm's European and Asian Commodity Sales & Trading Desk in London, followed by running the Credit Correlation Desk in New York. Throughout his career, he has been the head of credit sales desks at Natixis, Credit Agricole, and CIBC.

"I've worked alongside Palisades' talented team of mortgage credit professionals for eight years, and I am looking forward to continuing my collaboration with the team by joining the Advisory Board," said Rideout. "As a Senior Advisor, my priority will be to provide the team with strategic advice, help bring awareness to our differentiated approach to asset-level credit risk management, and expand the capital base in the firm's private funds."

Rideout's dedication and commitment to helping organizations grow and succeed is reflected in all aspects of his life and career. He is one of the top marathon runners in the world over age 50, and he has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Outside Magazine, Muscle & Fitness, and many others. He is also the co-host of the highly rated combat sports podcast, "The Fight with Teddy Atlas."

Since its founding in 2012, Palisades has managed more than $31 billion of residential loans and real estate assets across a variety of product types for some of the world's largest institutional investors. The appointment of Ken Rideout reflects Palisades' commitment to serving its clients and furthering its position as a leading manager of credit risk across the spectrum of real estate related products.

About Palisades Group

Palisades Group is an alternative asset manager in the global residential credit markets having managed more than $31 billion of loans, real estate, and fixed income securities since its 2012 inception. It employs a top-down asset allocation approach across residential whole loans, real estate, opportunistic credit, and fixed income markets in the United States, Europe, and Latin America. The Firm provides clients with a control-oriented management style anchored in asset level risk management, loss mitigation, and value-add strategies. Palisades invests capital on behalf of a diverse group of institutional investors, including insurance companies, university endowments, foundations, health care systems, pensions, fund of funds, family offices, private equity and other asset management firms.

For more information, please visit www.palisades.us.com.

