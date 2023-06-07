Palistar Capital Adds TMT Special Situations Veteran Carras Holmstead as Investment Partner

Palistar Capital

07 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palistar Capital LP ("Palistar"), an alternative asset manager focused on mission-critical communications and digital infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Carras Holmstead as a partner on the firm's investment team.

In this role, Mr. Holmstead will collaborate with the team on structured solutions and tactical investments in digital infrastructure. Mr. Holmstead has 20 years of experience in finance, primarily as a special situations investor.

Omar Jaffrey, Founder and Managing Partner of Palistar, said, "We are delighted to have Carras join the Palistar team. He proved to be a great partner to me at Melody Capital Partners and UBS, where we worked together to carry out various structured investments in the telecom, media and technology ecosystem with an emphasis on digital infrastructure space. I am confident that Carras will be an excellent addition to our team and welcome him to Palistar."

Mr. Holmstead stated: "I am excited to join the accomplished team at Palistar. Having worked with Omar in the past, I look forward to being a part of the robust expansion and investment strategy he has planned for the firm and helping to identify and structure unique investments in the digital infrastructure sector."

Previously, Mr. Holmstead was co-head of Credit Solutions at PGIM, a $1.3 trillion asset manager, where he was responsible for all in-court and out-of-court special situation investments across the Fixed Income platform. Mr. Holmstead sourced, negotiated and structured new money bridge and debtor in possession ("DIP") loans, distressed exchanges, and rescue financings, in all sectors.

Prior to his role at PGIM, Mr. Holmstead worked at Melody Capital Partners, a $2 billion alternative investment platform, as head of its Special Liquid Opportunities Fund targeting middle-market opportunities. Prior to Melody Capital Partners, Mr. Holmstead was a Managing Director at Stone Lion Capital, a $1.5 billion asset manager.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Holmstead worked in the Fixed Income Trading group at UBS specializing in the TMT sector and occasionally partnering with Mr. Jaffrey on complex digital infrastructure investments. He has also held investment roles at Matlin Patterson and Peterson Partners, and was a management consultant with The Parthenon Group. Mr. Holmstead also co-founded the athletic clothing specialist firm Rhone, one of the most successful athletic apparel brands in the United States. Mr. Holmstead holds a BA cum laude from Brigham Young University and an MBA from Stanford University.

About Palistar Capital
Palistar Capital LP is an alternative asset manager led by Managing Partner and its Founder, Omar Jaffrey, focused on communications infrastructure. The firm seeks to invest through direct asset ownership as well as by developing innovative financing solutions to complex problems for leading global communications companies. To learn more about Palistar, visit www.palistar.com.

