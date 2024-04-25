Palistar Capital Appoints Brittenay Banh as Principal, Head of Investor Relations & Capital Formation

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palistar Capital LP ("Palistar"), an alternative asset manager focused on mission-critical communications and digital infrastructure, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brittenay Banh as Principal, Head of Investor Relations & Capital Formation.

Ms. Banh has 12 years of extensive domestic and international experience in investor relations and capital formation within private markets. She will be responsible for driving Palistar's investor relations strategy and leading capital formation initiatives to support the firm's continued growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brittenay to Palistar and to have her be a part of our talented team," said Omar Jaffrey, Founder and Managing Partner of Palistar. "Her alternative asset management industry expertise and track record in investor relations and capital formation will be invaluable as we continue to scale the business and expand our presence in the digital infrastructure and wireless communications space."

Ms. Banh stated: "I am very excited to join the firm and plan to play a key role in enhancing Palistar's investor experience as well as its fundraising efforts. I look forward to helping the Palistar team position the firm for further success."

Prior to joining Palistar, Ms. Banh served as Vice President of Capital Formation & Investor Relations at DigitalBridge, where she played a pivotal role in product development and successfully raised capital from institutional investors and consultants across various strategies.

Ms. Banh began her career at a DigitalBridge predecessor company, where she focused on asset management and investor relations across real estate private debt and equity strategies. Ms. Banh graduated from the University of California Irvine, with a B.A. in Business Economics.

About Palistar Capital

Palistar Capital LP ("Palistar" or the "Firm") is an alternative asset manager led by Managing Partner and Founder, Omar Jaffrey, focused on digital infrastructure investments. The Firm seeks to invest through direct asset ownership as well as by developing innovative financing solutions to complex problems for leading global digital infrastructure related companies. To learn more about Palistar, visit www.palistar.com.

