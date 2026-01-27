Palistar Capital Appoints Ginu Thomas to Expanded Leadership Role as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palistar Capital LP ("Palistar"), an alternative asset manager focused on mission-critical communications and digital infrastructure, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ginu Thomas to an expanded leadership role as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2026.

Mr. Thomas joined Palistar as Chief Administrative Officer in September 2025. He has over 24 years of experience both as an operator and in the fund management business, and is responsible for overseeing all financial, accounting, operational, and administrative matters of the firm.

"Ginu is a seasoned executive who has quickly earned the confidence of our leadership team through his unique combination of hands-on leadership and investment management expertise, and we are grateful to have him at Palistar," said Omar Jaffrey, Founder and Managing Partner of Palistar. "His immediate impact across the organization, combined with more than two decades of experience in finance, operations, and scale-building, provided a natural opportunity for us to broaden his responsibilities in support of the firm's continued growth and investment strategy."

Mr. Thomas added, "I'm thrilled to take on an expanded role at Palistar and appreciate the trust Omar and the team have placed in me. The firm has a strong foundation in digital infrastructure investing and a clear strategic vision, and I look forward to helping drive operational excellence and long-term value creation."

Prior to joining Palistar, Mr. Thomas held several senior roles in the investment industry. He served as CFO of Dvora, an experiential real estate developer, and Greenspot, an EV infrastructure firm. Mr. Thomas also spent 12 years at Angelo Gordon, where he was Managing Director and Deputy Chief Operating Officer – Real Estate & Private Equity, helping to lead and grow their global real estate platform.

Mr. Thomas began his career with Ernst & Young, where he spent 10 years in their M&A Advisory and Audit Assurance practices. Mr. Thomas is a CPA and CFA charter holder. He holds a BS in Accounting from Binghamton University, and an MBA in Finance from Columbia Business School.

About Palistar Capital

Palistar Capital LP ("Palistar" or the "Firm") is an alternative asset manager led by Managing Partner and Founder, Omar Jaffrey, focused on digital infrastructure investments. The Firm seeks to invest through direct asset ownership as well as by developing innovative financing solutions to complex problems for leading global digital infrastructure related companies. To learn more about Palistar, visit www.palistar.com.

