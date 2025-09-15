Pall Corporation Enables Sustainable Food Production at a Lower Cost with Membralox® GP-IC Ceramic Membrane Systems

Ceramic membrane technology enables the future of sustainable food production with higher transmission and yield, lower CAPEX and more sustainable performance

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pall Corporation, a leading provider of filtration, separation and purification solutions launched Membralox® GP-IC ceramic membrane systems, a revolutionary ceramic membrane with graduated permeability along the length of the filter. This unique design increases processing efficiency, lowers capital and operating costs and has the potential to yield up to 95% recovered value-add products enhancing overall filtration performance.

With a high surface area and multi-channel geometry, the Membralox GP-IC membranes offer up to 45% more filtration capacity compared to conventional ceramic filters of similar size. This enables optimized system loop design with more compact filter modules, reducing capital and operational expense.

"The unique design of Membralox GP-IC pushes the boundaries of what's possible for ceramic membrane solutions in order to meet the demands of food processors globally," said Ankush Soni, Vice President & General Manager of the Food and Beverage business unit of Pall Corporation. "We are excited to launch this breakthrough solution and support our customers with a smarter, more efficient and sustainable solution."

Pall has a long history of expertise and innovation in the ceramic membrane industry, which is poised for exponential growth ($21 billion by 20301). Through filtration expertise as well as a deep understanding of the unique challenges of global food industry, Pall was able to design a solution enables customers to be at the forefront of sustainable and efficient food production.

To learn more about Membralox GP-IC ceramic membranes and how they can transform your filtration process, visit: https://www.pall.com/en/food-beverage/alternative-proteins/membralox-gp-ic-ceramic-membranes.html

About Pall Corporation

Pall Corporation is a filtration, separation and purification leader providing solutions to meet the critical fluid management needs of customers across the broad spectrum of industries. Pall collaborates with customers to advance health, safety, and environmentally responsible technologies. The Company's engineered products enable process and product innovation and minimize emissions and waste. Pall Corporation serves customers worldwide. For more information visit www.pall.com.

