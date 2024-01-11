Pall Corporation Introduces SepraLYTE™ Liquid/Gas Coalescers for Green Hydrogen Production

Green hydrogen is one of the cleanest ways to produce hydrogen and is critical to many industries to achieve net zero

Pall Corporation provides filtration and separation solutions to help green hydrogen producers reduce costs

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pall Corporation, a leading provider of filtration, separation and purification solutions, introduces SepraLYTE™ liquid/gas coalescers, an innovative solution designed to meet the increasing demand for efficient separation of electrolyte aerosols from gas in green hydrogen production processes.

Leveraging advanced separation technology, SepraLYTE coalescers excel in the separation of water or electrolyte aerosols (30% potassium hydroxide solution) from hydrogen, ensuring the purity of hydrogen produced from electrolysis processes. They are highly suitable for a wide range of separation applications where minimal pressure drop is crucial for downstream processes.

Green hydrogen is one of the cleanest ways to produce hydrogen and Pall provides solutions that enable production. Post this

"Our new SepraLYTE coalescers represent Pall's commitment to serving our customers in energy transition markets. Pall continues to innovate to address new and challenging customer needs in fast growing markets like green hydrogen," said Greg Sears, Vice President and General Manager of Pall's Fluid Technologies and Asset Protection business unit.

"Pall's coalescers enable our customers to optimize their plant design, maximize the lifetime of their critical equipment and improve overall efficiency, reliability and output," said Sears.

These coalescers feature Pall's proprietary melt blown media technology, which achieves outstanding liquid mist separation with low differential pressure. The compact design incorporates coalescer media that ensures compatibility with various chemical applications. Other key advantages of SepraLYTE liquid/gas coalescers is the ease of maintenance, compact size and waste reduction.

Utilizing SepraLYTE liquid/gas coalescers, customers gain significant advantages over conventional separation products. These advantages include reliable, consistent and verifiable separation performance, high gas flow and liquid removal in a compact cartridge, which allow for smaller systems with low capital, operating, and maintenance costs.

For more information visit: https://www.pall.com/en/power-generation/renewables/hydrogen/sepralyte.html

About Pall Corporation

Pall Corporation is a filtration, separation and purification leader providing solutions to meet the critical fluid management needs of customers across the broad spectrum of industries. Pall collaborates with customers to advance health, safety, and environmentally responsible technologies. The Company's engineered products enable process and product innovation and minimize emissions and waste. Pall Corporation serves customers worldwide. For more information visit www.pall.com.

Or follow us on social media:

LinkedIn X Facebook

Corporate Media Contact:

Pall Corporation

Amanda Comeau

[email protected]

+1 508 330 0811

SOURCE Pall Corporation