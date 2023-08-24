Pall Water Announces Name Change to Aria Filtra™

Ushers in a new era for the water filtration brand that's now part of Trojan Technologies

CORTLAND, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pall Water, the filtration partner of choice for municipal and industrial customers that need reliable access to consistent and high-quality water, announced today that it is changing its name to Aria Filtra. This rebranding effort is in response to the brand joining Trojan Technologies Corp., following a separation from Pall Corporation.

Aria Filtra, a Division of Trojan Technologies

Aria Filtra will continue developing, implementing, and maintaining water filtration solutions that help customers tackle tough water challenges just as the team has done for the last 30 years. Proven and reliable membrane technology is at the core of Aria Filtra's water and wastewater systems. With a strong reputation for durability, consistency, and high performance, Aria Filtra's ultrafiltration, microfiltration, reverse osmosis, and mobile water treatment solutions are in use on six continents, delivering more than two billion gallons of installed capacity daily.

"Aria Filtra celebrates our decades of experience in filtration by combining the name of our industry-leading solutions (Aria) with the Latin word for filter (filtra)," said Daniel Benitez, general manager, Aria Filtra. "For our customers and associates, Aria is already linked to high performance, durability, and longevity, and now as part of our new name, it speaks to our reputation for delivering high-quality water through our proven filtration technologies and deep expertise."

While the brand name has changed, Aria Filtra's staff, solutions, and membranes are remaining the same. Customers can expect the same high-quality, durable, and reliable products and services that made Aria Filtra a leader in water filtration.

"Trojan Technologies is pleased to welcome Aria Filtra to our family of innovative water technology brands," stated Tom Siller, president, Trojan Technologies. "Trojan and Aria Filtra are both passionate about delivering high-quality, high-performance solutions that impact one of Earth's most important resources: water. Through our shared commitment to engineering excellence, we look forward to delivering the solutions, expertise, and innovation that help customers meet their water quality goals."

A new logo, visual identity, and updated website accompany the name change. For more information, visit AriaFiltra.com.

About Aria Filtra

Aria Filtra, a division of Trojan Technologies, has the process expertise, proven technology, and intelligent systems that municipal and industrial customers trust to reliably tackle their most complex water treatment challenges. Aria Filtra has more than two billion gallons of installed capacity spanning six continents. Featuring industry-leading durability, reliability, and ease of operations, our broad portfolio of solutions ensures mission-critical functions continue to work as needed, day in, day out, for years to come. Learn more at AriaFiltra.com.

About Trojan Technologies Group ULC

Trojan Technologies provides innovative water technologies that help customers meet their water quality objectives and improve the lives of more than one billion people globally. Our products and services play vital roles in making the various stages of the water treatment process more effective and efficient. Headquartered in Canada, Trojan Technologies has thousands of installations in more than 100 countries, including the world's largest ultraviolet (UV) treatment facility in New York City, where TrojanUV systems treat more than two billion gallons of drinking water every day. Trojan Technologies product brands include TrojanUV, Aria Filtra (formerly Pall Water), Aquafine, VIQUA, and Salsnes Filter. For more information, visit TrojanTechnologies.com.

SOURCE Aria Filtra