Palladiem Launches Two New Investment Strategies on January 1, 2021

WAYNE, Pa., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Donald Robinson, CEO of Palladiem, LLC, an asset management firm focused on innovative investment solutions and risk management, announced two new diversified investment strategies to its investors. We continue to manage over nine diversified investment strategies representing over $950 million in assets with an eight-year track record. The two latest strategies, according to Robinson, are an Income Distribution and a Focused Growth strategy.

The Income Distribution strategy is designed for investors interested in income drawdown while maintaining their principal investment. The strategy is most appropriate for investors in the post-retirement income drawdown phase of their life. The portfolio is an actively managed portfolio of daily liquid diversified investments that exhibit lower volatility with a higher probability of consistent return outcome on an annual basis. This strategy replaces our previous Diversified and Focused Income strategies. At this time, we firmly believe that investors should not focus on yield nor income return in this environment of negative real yields. We believe the risks of doing so far outweigh the benefits.

The Focused Growth strategy is designed for investors who seek higher sources of diversified return away from stocks and bonds. Core equity exposure is mainly concentrated in a systematic hedged equity strategy employ options to truncate the larger equity market drawdowns. We continue to invest in disruptive innovation to complement this hedged equity approach. Rounding out the portfolio strategy is an allocation to risk-managed cryptocurrency and risk-managed gold. These two allocations are not correlated to equities or bonds and should provide investors with an independent source of risk-adjusted return.

Palladiem, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisory firm based in Wayne, PA, with approximately $950 million in assets under management with a sole focus on delivering innovative asset management solutions to other businesses (wealth management firms and institutions).

