PALLADIN CONSUMER RETAIL PARTNERS SELLS TAILWIND HOSPITALITY, A LEADING PROVIDER OF AIRPORT CONCESSIONS

BOSTON and WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palladin Consumer Retail Partners ("Palladin") announced that it has completed the sale of Tailwind Hospitality, Inc. ("Tailwind" or the "Company"), a leading airport concessionaire operating food, beverage and retail concessions throughout the United States, to Crestview Partners ("Crestview"), with AltitudeX Aviation Group; middle market aviation and aerospace businesses ("AltitudeX") investing alongside Crestview. The partnership will support Tailwind's continued growth while maintaining the Company's focus on providing best-in-class service and quality options to its airport partners and their passengers. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, Tailwind specializes in operating full-service restaurants, bars, retail and gift shops predominantly in non-hub, primary and regional airports as well as train stations throughout the United States. The Company currently operates over 160 revenue centers in 65 airports and train stations and, in many locations, is the exclusive concessionaire. Palladin partnered with the co-founders of Tailwind led by Jeff Switzer, President and CEO, at the tail end of COVID when the Company operated primarily proprietary and locally branded concessions at only 27 regional airports. Working closely with Palladin over the last four years, the Company has more than doubled its airport count through both acquisitions and new lease contracts and built a stronger infrastructure for future growth. Tailwind also has successfully penetrated the larger airport market and added multiple well-known nationally recognized brands into its portfolio.

The successful sale of Tailwind represents another strong airport-sector transaction for Palladin, building on prior successes including InMotion Entertainment which was sold to WH Smith, and reinforcing its track record of working closely with founders to create value.

"Palladin has been a great partner, helping us strategically expand into new markets, integrate multiple acquisitions, develop new sites through awarded RFPs and transform the Company by adding resources and systems for growth" said Jeff Switzer, CEO of Tailwind. "We look forward to continuing our growth trajectory in partnership with Crestview and AltitudeX Aviation Group and, it is important to note that, our leadership team and commitment to delivering best-in-class service to our airport partners will not change."

Mark Schwartz, CEO of Palladin, commented, "It has been a pleasure working with Jeff Switzer, Jeff Pike, CFO, and the entire Tailwind team during this period of exceptional growth." Rob Fioretti, Managing Director of Palladin, added, "The team has been receptive to innovations and structure that have enabled us to significantly increase our market share. We look forward to watching their continued success."

Palladin and Tailwind were represented by Solomon Partners and advised by Latham & Watkins LLP and Crowe LLP. Crestview was advised by Greenberg Traurig LLP.

ABOUT PALLADIN

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners is a Boston-based private investment firm, founded in 1998, that focuses primarily on the consumer sector in North America and Europe. The Palladin team has a strong investment and operating track record, having invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private consumer products companies. Palladin prides itself on working closely with founders and management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives. For more information, please visit https://pcrp.com/

ABOUT TAILWIND

Founded in 2004 and based in Wilmington, North Carolina, Tailwind Hospitality, Inc ("Tailwind" or the "Company") is a leading airport concessionaire specializing in operating full-service restaurants, bars, retail and gift shops predominantly in non-hub, primary and regional airports and transit stations located throughout the United States. The Company currently operates 160+ revenue centers in 60+ airports and train stations and, in the majority of locations, is the sole concessionaire. Tailwind has focused on developing unique, location-specific venues at each of its airports, adapting to local culture, tastes and needs. For more information, please visit www.tailwindconcessions.com/ .

