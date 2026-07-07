Palladium Energy Closes Development Loan Financing with Voya Investment Management to Advance Its Utility-Scale Solar Development Pipeline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palladium Energy (Palladium), a leading power developer in the United States, today announced the closing of a $66 million development loan facility provided by Voya Investment Management through its renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure debt platform. The financing supports the continued development of a portfolio of advanced-stage projects with executed long-term offtake contracts totaling more than 300 MW in South Carolina, part of a broader, growing pipeline of power and digital infrastructure projects that Palladium is developing across multiple markets. This transaction reflects the strength of Palladium's platform, execution capabilities, and the quality of its project pipeline.

"This financing marks a significant milestone for Palladium and a strong endorsement of the platform we have built, our team's execution capabilities, and the high-value, advanced-stage project pipeline we continue to develop," said Danny Weidlich, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Palladium Energy. "We are proud to work alongside Voya, who has been a strong and valued partner throughout this process. Their commitment and support will be integral as we continue to execute on our pipeline of projects and deliver sustainable, renewable energy to communities across the country."

"We are pleased to support Palladium Energy in advancing a high-quality portfolio of utility-scale solar projects. This transaction reflects our continued commitment to financing renewable energy projects and partnering with experienced developers to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable energy system" said Edward Levin, Managing Director and Co-Head Direct Infrastructure, Voya Investment Management.

King & Spalding LLP served as legal counsel to Voya Investment Management. Barnes & Thornburg LLP served as legal counsel to Palladium Energy. U.S. Bank served as administrative agent for the facility.

About Palladium Energy

Palladium Energy, founded in 2019 in Jacksonville, FL, is committed to providing clean and sustainable energy across the country for a brighter future through the acquisition, development, and financing of utility-scale power and digital infrastructure projects. Since its founding, Palladium has built a robust, multi-state pipeline of projects, underscoring its team's execution capabilities and its platform's ability to advance high-value projects from origination through development.

About Voya Investment Management

Voya Investment Management (IM) manages approximately $353 billion as of March 31, 2026, in assets across public and private fixed income, equities, multi-asset solutions and alternative strategies for institutions, financial intermediaries and individual investors. Drawing on a 50-year legacy of active investing and the expertise of 300+ investment professionals, Voya IM has cultivated a culture grounded in a commitment to understanding and anticipating clients' needs, producing strong investment performance, and embedding inclusion in its business.

To learn more about Palladium Energy, visit www.Pd46energy.com or email [email protected].

SOURCE Palladium Energy, LLC