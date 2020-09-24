Palladium Energy forms joint venture to develop 500MW utility-scale solar projects across the U.S.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palladium Energy, LLC ("Palladium"), a company focused on the origination, acquisition, and development of energy infrastructure projects across the U.S., today announced it has entered into a joint venture agreement with Inverdale Energy Partners ("Inverdale"), to form Palladium Energy Development, LLC ("Company"). The Company will develop an initial portfolio of 500 megawatts of utility-scale solar and solar + storage projects across the United States leveraging the development and capital markets expertise of both Palladium and Inverdale.

Palladium is differentiated by its deep experience originating, developing, and financing energy projects across multiple technologies and markets. Palladium's executive team collectively has more than 35 years of experience in power generation, including renewable and conventional resources, and have developed and financed construction on projects totaling 4.1 gigawatts and $2.3 billion, respectively.

"This partnership empowers our team to develop a significant pipeline of solar and solar + storage projects, and satisfy the rapidly growing demand for renewable energy from states, utilities and corporate power purchasers across the country," says Nobel Chang, Managing Partner at Palladium.

"Palladium is committed to providing low-cost, renewable energy to communities across the United States and is proud to partner with Inverdale in furtherance of that objective," says Danny Weidlich, Managing Partner at Palladium.

"Palladium has a talented executive team and a high-quality pipeline. We look forward to locating and advancing capital investment opportunities in the renewable energy space with Palladium as a partner," says Richard Carrell, Managing Director at Inverdale.

About Palladium Energy

Palladium Energy is committed to providing clean and sustainable energy across the country for a brighter future through the origination, development, and financing of renewable energy projects. The principals of Palladium Energy have an extensive track record of successfully developing, financing, constructing, and operating energy projects across markets (both in the U.S. and internationally) and technology types (solar, wind, gas, biomass). Palladium Energy was formed in 2019 and is based in Jacksonville, FL.

To learn more about Palladium Energy, visit www.Pd46energy.com or email [email protected].

About Inverdale Energy Partners

Inverdale Energy Partners is an affiliate of Inverdale Capital Management, a diversified asset manager focused on alternative investments in both public and private markets. Inverdale Energy Partners was formed in 2020 to locate capital investment opportunities in the sustainable energy sector.

SOURCE Palladium Energy, LLC

