Palladium Energy secures additional capital commitment to accelerate growth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palladium Energy, LLC ("Palladium"), a developer and investor of energy infrastructure projects across the U.S., announced today it has secured additional capital from Treehouse Development Finance, LLC ("TDF") via its joint venture with Oak Savanna Solar Investors LLC ("Oak Savanna"). The funds will be used to expand on current market opportunities and to originate, acquire, and develop approximately 500 megawatts of utility-scale solar and solar + storage projects across the United States.

Palladium is differentiated by its deep experience originating, developing, and financing energy projects across multiple technologies and markets. Palladium's core team collectively has more than 48 years of experience in power generation, including renewable and conventional resources, and has developed and financed projects totaling 6.9 gigawatts and $2.8 billion, respectively.

"This additional capital raise is a testament to not only the partnership between Palladium and Oak Savanna but also to the importance of solar and solar + storage projects to the energy transition. We are thrilled to be working with TDF to acquire and develop a portfolio of utility-scale renewable energy projects," says Danny Weidlich, Managing Partner at Palladium.

"The TDF team brings perspective from their many years as renewable energy investors as well as solar development expertise from their current portfolio of investments, both of which enhance the joint venture between Palladium and Oak Savanna," says Todd Mehall, President of Oak Savanna.

"We are very excited to work with Palladium and Oak Savanna. They are an important addition to our early-stage renewable energy development finance platform," said Raoul G Slavin Juliá, Managing Director at TDF.

"Both Palladium and Oak Savanna have broad experience in the renewable energy sector, from operating to financing. We look forward to supporting their current and future business objectives as they develop resilient, renewable energy projects in the eastern United States," said John Brown, Chief Development Officer at TDF.

About Palladium Energy

Palladium Energy is committed to providing clean and sustainable energy across the country for a brighter future through the origination, development, and financing of renewable energy projects. The principals of Palladium Energy have an extensive track record of successfully developing, financing, constructing, and operating energy projects across markets (both in the U.S. and internationally) and technology types (solar, wind, gas, biomass). Palladium Energy was formed in 2019 and is based in Jacksonville, FL.

To learn more about Palladium Energy, visit www.Pd46energy.com or email [email protected].

About Oak Savanna Solar Investors

Oak Savanna Solar Investors LLC is a subsidiary of Oak Savanna LLC, an independent sponsor across industries with extensive energy and power experience. Oak Savanna brings corporate strategy as well as financial expertise and resources to its investments and focuses on partnering with experienced management teams. Oak Savanna has sourced more than $100 million of debt and equity for its companies since 2017.

About Treehouse Development Finance

Treehouse Development Finance, LLC and its loan funds (referred to collectively as "TDF") offer financing to developers for early-stage renewable energy projects throughout North America. Founded in 2020, TDF is a Minneapolis-based subsidiary of Treehouse Investments, LLC, a boutique decentralized-infrastructure investment firm dedicated to addressing climate change.

For more information, please visit www.treehousedevfinance.com.

