Palladium Equity-Backed Superior Environmental Solutions Acquires American Remediation & Environmental, Inc., Further Expanding Operations into the Southeast

-- Rapidly Growing SES Now Provides Industrial and Environmental Services Nationwide with 44 Locations Across 13 States --

-- Transaction Represents SES's Largest Acquisition to Date --

CINCINNATI and MOBILE, Ala., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Environmental Solutions ("SES"), a leading provider of comprehensive, vertically integrated environmental and industrial services and a portfolio company of Palladium Equity Partners, LLC, today announced that it has acquired American Remediation & Environmental, Inc. The acquisition, SES's largest to date, expands the company's operations into Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana, broadening its geographic reach and further expanding SES's position as a leading provider of environmental and industrial services with 13 locations primarily in the Southeast and Midwest states.

Founded in 2003, American Environmental, headquartered in Mobile, AL, is a mission critical industrial services, tank maintenance, and environmental services company serving a blue-chip customer base. American Environmental operates in highly technical end markets including chemical, steel, refining and midstream, and other industries. The company's unique robotic tank cleaning is highly complementary to SES's existing suite of automated equipment. American Environmental employs approximately 180 people.

Including this acquisition, SES has over 900 employees operating from over 44 facilities located in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, and California. Its offerings include a broad range of environmental and industrial capabilities, such as emergency response, hydro blasting and vacuum truck services, to more than 1,400+ regional customers in end markets including agriculture, food processing, metals, utilities, automotive, refining and chemicals.

John Stevens, Chief Executive Officer of SES, added, "This strategic acquisition, our largest to date, is highly complementary to SES. It provides a strong foundation for growth in the Southeast and unlocks additional capabilities to better service our customers. We look forward to welcoming Hunter George, their talented management team, dedicated employees and customers to SES."

Hunter George, President and Founder of American Environmental, said: "We are very excited to align with SES, one of the fastest-growing, highly regarded environmental and industrial services companies in the U.S., backed by private equity sponsor Palladium, which brings decades of experience investing in founder-owned businesses. This combination will serve the best interests of our valued employees and customers as we look to the future."

Scott Kirschner, Principal at Palladium Equity Partners, commented: "American Environmental represents a strong acquisition for SES providing immediate scale in the greater Southeastern market, which SES has been targeting for some time. We are pleased to back this acquisition, which advances SES's growth potential as a leader in environmental and industrial services."

Daniel Ilundain, President of Palladium, added, "We are pleased to support SES's acquisition of American Environmental. This is an exciting milestone for SES and a great example of how Palladium partners with founder owned businesses and optimizes growth through operational excellence and strategic M&A."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. O'Melveny & Myers LLP served as legal advisor to SES.

Cadence M&A Advisors served as financial advisor to American Remediation & Environmental, Inc.

About Superior Environmental Solutions

Founded in 1999, Superior Environmental Solutions (SES) is a leading provider of comprehensive, vertically integrated environmental and industrial services, including emergency response, hydro blasting, vacuum truck services, sponge blasting, product destruction, recycling and universal-waste management, transportation and waste disposal, and related, complementary services. For more information about SES, visit http://www.sesinc.com.

About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC

Palladium is a private equity firm with over $3 billion of assets under management. The firm invests in the middle market, focusing on companies in the U.S. Hispanic market, founder and family-owned businesses, and those with accretive M&A opportunities. The partners of the firm have significant experience in the consumer, services, industrials, and healthcare sectors. Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has invested in more than 220 businesses, including 41 platforms and over 180 add-ons. For more information, visit www.palladiumequity.com.

Contacts:

For Superior Environmental Solutions:

Jeff Sweren, Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

513-682-4275

For Palladium Equity Partners:

Jeffrey Taufield / Todd Fogarty

[email protected] or [email protected]

212-521-4800

SOURCE Palladium Equity Partners and Superior Environmental Solutions