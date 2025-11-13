Palladium Equity-Backed Superior Environmental Solutions Acquires J&S Industrial Services

-- Represents SES's 5th Acquisition in Just Over 2 Years --

GREATER ST. LOUIS, Mo., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Environmental Solutions ("SES"), a leading provider of environmental and industrial services today announced the acquisition of J&S Industrial Services ("J&S"), a Greater St. Louis-based provider of vacuum, hydro-excavation, hydroblasting, waste management, and related industrial cleaning services.



The acquisition of J&S expands SES's reach into the Greater St. Louis and Missouri market and enlarges the company's Midwest service network with additional capacity. The transaction represents SES's 11th acquisition overall, its 5th under Palladium's ownership since August 2023, and its 3rd acquisition in 2025.

Founded in 2020, J&S Industrial Services is a provider of vacuum truck, hydro-excavation, hydroblasting, waste management, and related industrial cleaning services, supporting recurring and outage-related work for industrial and infrastructure customers across Missouri, Illinois, and neighboring states in industries including metals, minerals, utilities, chemicals, and food and agriculture.

John Stevens, Chief Executive Officer of SES, said, "J&S has built a strong reputation for dependable service, safety, and operational excellence. Their talented team and modern fleet are a great addition to SES. This partnership represents another important step in SES's strategy of partnering with high-quality regional operators that enhance its footprint, capabilities, and customer relationships. We very much appreciate Palladium's support as we continue to grow SES."

Bruce Kypta and Jennifer Yaros, Founders of J&S, said, "Joining SES provides tremendous opportunities for our employees and customers. We share the same values around safety, reliability, and customer service, and I'm excited for what we'll accomplish together."



Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Keating Muething & Klekamp PLL served as legal advisor to SES.

Founded in 1999, Superior Environmental Solutions (SES) is a leading provider of mission-critical, non-discretionary, environmental and industrial services, including high-pressure water jetting, vacuum equipment services, waste management, specialized tank cleaning, and other technical services. SES is a portfolio company of Palladium Equity Partners. For more information about SES, visit http://www.sesinc.com.



