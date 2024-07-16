Palladium Equity Partners Completes $695 Million Sale of Trachte to nVent

NEW YORK and OREGON, Wis., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palladium Equity Partners, LLC (along with its affiliates, "Palladium"), a middle market private equity firm, announced today that it has completed its previously announced sale of its majority interest in Trachte, LLC ("Trachte"), a leading provider of highly engineered protection and control buildings with mission critical applications, to an affiliate of nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) ("nVent") for $695 million. Palladium, which focuses on transforming family and founder-owned businesses, acquired its majority stake in Trachte in 2020.

Daniel Ilundain, Partner and Co-Head of Flagship Funds of Palladium, and Scott Kirschner, a Principal, said, "We are extremely pleased with the outcome of this investment which is another excellent example of how Palladium creates value and elevates the businesses in which it invests to the next level. We wish the teams at nVent and Trachte all the best going forward."

About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC

Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has invested in more than 210 companies (40 platforms and more than 170 add-ons). With over $3 billion in AUM, the firm focuses primarily on buyout equity investments in the range of $50 million to $150 million. Palladium seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital and strategic guidance. The partners of the firm have meaningful experience in consumer, services, industrials, and healthcare businesses, with a special focus on companies they believe will benefit from the growth in the U.S. Hispanic population. For more information, visit www.palladiumequity.com.

