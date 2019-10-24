Palladium Equity Partners, LLC Receives New York City Comptroller's Diverse Practitioner Award

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Palladium Equity Partners, LLC ("Palladium"), a middle market private equity firm with over $3 billion in assets under management, today announced that the firm has received the New York City Comptroller's 2019 Diverse Practitioner Award. The award was presented by New York City Comptroller Scott M. Stringer and the Comptroller's Bureau of Asset Management at its Annual Emerging & MWBE Manager Conference in New York City on October 11, 2019.

Chris Allen, Managing Director, said, "It is a privilege to join past recipients of this important award and an honor for Palladium to be recognized for its strong commitment to diversity and inclusion. Palladium's staff is more than 70% female or minority, and we are proud of our diversity across all levels of the organization. We have great admiration for New York City's successful diversity initiatives under the leadership of Comptroller Stringer and his team, including Alex Doñé, Chief Investment Officer; Wendy Garcia, Chief Diversity Officer; and Chavon Sutton, Director of Diversity & Inclusion."

Daniel Ilundain, Managing Director, added, "We at Palladium work for the teachers, firefighters, police officers and other government workers who really built New York City, sacrificed and worked all their lives to take care of us. We view it as our turn to take care of them. It is our duty and honor to manage their pension funds and we take that as a sacred honor and privilege."

Comptroller Stringer established the Diverse Practitioner Award in 2016 to recognize investment management firms that invest money on behalf of the five New York City Retirement Systems for their commitment to diversity in the composition of their investment professionals and boards and in their policies and practices.

About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC

Palladium is a middle market private equity firm with over $3 billion of assets under management. The firm seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital, strategic guidance and operational oversight. Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has made 33 platform investments and over 130 add-on acquisitions. For more information on Palladium Equity Partners, please visit www.palladiumequity.com .

Disclaimer: The 2019 Diverse Practitioner Award is not an investment endorsement or recommendation by the New York City Comptroller's Office or any of its employees acting on its behalf.

