Palladium Equity Partners Names Two New Managing Directors and a Principal

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Palladium Equity Partners, LLC (along with its affiliates, "Palladium"), a middle market private equity firm with over $3 billion in assets under management, today announced that it has promoted its investment professionals Chris Allen and Leon Brujis to the position of Managing Director, and Alex Funk to the position of Principal. The firm also announced a number of other promotions within its investment team.

Marcos Rodriguez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Palladium, said, "The promotions of Chris and Leon are well-deserved and reflect the contributions they have made in sourcing new investments, creating value at our portfolio companies and exemplifying the values of our firm. In addition, we are pleased to recognize Alex Funk's contributions and experience in promoting him to Principal."

David Perez, President and Chief Operating Officer, said, "We are proud that Palladium continues to grow and deepen its bench of talented professionals more than two decades after we formed the firm. Our 20 senior team members average 19 years of industry experience. It is gratifying to recognize the contributions of these outstanding professionals to our franchise."

Palladium today also announced the promotions of Ilan Szekely to Vice President; Scott Kirschner to Senior Associate; and Nikhil Gavai to Associate.

Additional Background Information on Messrs. Allen, Brujis and Funk

Chris Allen, who joined Palladium in 2017, serves on the boards of directors of the Palladium portfolio companies Quirch Foods and Spice World and previously served on the boards of Palladium portfolio companies Del Real and Kar's Nuts. Prior to Palladium, he was an investment professional at Arlon Capital Partners, and before that at GenNx360 Capital Partners and Windjammer Capital Investors. Mr. Allen began his career as a consultant at Bain and Company. Mr. Allen graduated from the dual-degree engineering program at Morehouse College and the Georgia Institute of Technology with B.S. degrees in Mathematics and Electrical Engineering, respectively. He earned an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Leon Brujis, who joined Palladium in 2007, previously worked for the mergers and acquisitions group at Lehman Brothers. He serves on the board of Palladium portfolio company TransForce and has served on the boards of Palladium portfolio companies Cannella, Del Real, Pronto Insurance, Raben Tire, Teasdale and Celeritas. Mr. Brujis earned a M.S. in Finance, Economics & Cost Engineering and a B.S. in Operations Research (magna cum laude) at The George Washington University.

Alex Funk, who joined Palladium in 2015, serves on the board of Palladium portfolio company Kar's Nuts. Previously, he was a Senior Associate at ABRY Partners. Before joining ABRY, Mr. Funk was an Investment Banking Analyst in the Global Healthcare Group at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Mr. Funk graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. in Economics from The George Washington University, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. He earned an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC

Palladium is a middle market private equity firm with over $3 billion of assets under management. The firm seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital, strategic guidance and operational oversight. Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has made 33 platform investments and over 130 add-on acquisitions. For more information on Palladium Equity Partners, please visit www.palladiumequity.com.

