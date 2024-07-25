PALLADIUM EQUITY PARTNERS PROMOTES DANIEL ILUNDAIN TO PRESIDENT

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palladium Equity Partners, LLC ("Palladium" or "the Firm"), a middle market private equity buyout firm with over $3 billion in assets under management, today announced the promotion of Daniel Ilundain to President. Mr. Ilundain, a Partner of Palladium who joined the Firm in 2005, currently serves as Co-Head of the Flagship Funds, a role he will retain going forward.

Daniel Ilundain, President and Co-Head of Flagship Funds, Palladium Equity Partners

"For two decades, Daniel has been an integral part of Palladium contributing significantly to the success of Funds II, III, IV, and V," said Marcos Rodriguez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Palladium. "His leadership has been instrumental in doubling our value creation pace over the past five years and he has consistently demonstrated a singular ability to inspire our investment team to new levels of excellence. Daniel is one of the best private equity investors and natural leaders that I have ever known. This is a well-deserved promotion and a testament to Daniel's dedication and the tremendous value he and our team have created for our investors."

Mr. Ilundain added, "Palladium is an extraordinary firm that has been executing a consistent, profitable strategy over decades. I am very excited to lead Palladium into the future as we strive to continue to deliver strong returns by investing in consumer, services, industrial and healthcare businesses, especially those addressing the fast-growing U.S. Hispanic market, where we have unparalleled industry experience and expertise."

Founded in 1997 by Mr. Rodriguez, Palladium has invested in over 210 middle market companies (40 platforms and more than 170 add-ons) with a focus on the U.S. Hispanic market, founder/family-owned businesses, and companies in fragmented industries. The firm accelerates value creation by transforming these companies into professional enterprises and institutions.

"Over the past 20 years, Marcos' mentorship and partnership have been instrumental in the growth and development of the firm and its people, and I am excited to continue our work together," added Mr. Ilundain.

Mr. Ilundain has a 21-year history with Palladium, beginning in 2003 as an investor in Palladium when he was an investment manager at the private equity group of BBVA in Spain. He currently serves on the boards of directors of Palladium portfolio companies Accupac, Health Connect America, and Superior Environmental Solutions, and has served as a director of more than a dozen other Palladium portfolio companies.

Mr. Ilundain is a Chartered Financial Analyst and earned a B.S. in Industrial and Mechanical Engineering from Universidad Pública de Navarra (Spain), a B.S. in Engineering from Staffordshire University (UK), a Leadership Development diploma from Harvard Business School, a Management Development Program (PDD) diploma from IESE Business School (Spain) and a Masters in Finance from BBVA Escuela de Finanzas (Spain).

Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has invested in more than 210 companies (40 platforms and more than 170 add-ons). With over $3 billion in AUM, the firm focuses primarily on buyout equity investments in the range of $50 million to $150 million. Palladium seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital and strategic guidance. The partners of the firm have meaningful experience in consumer, services, industrials, and healthcare businesses, with a special focus on companies they believe will benefit from the growth in the U.S. Hispanic population. For more information, visit www.palladiumequity.com.

