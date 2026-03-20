Palladium Equity Partners to Acquire Majority Stake in DME Express from WayPoint Capital Partners

NEW YORK and THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palladium Equity Partners, LLC (along with its affiliates, "Palladium"), today announced an agreement to acquire a majority equity interest in DME Express ("DME Express" or the "Company"), an established provider of durable medical equipment serving hospice providers across the United States. Palladium expects to partner alongside CEO Mark Borneleit and his founding team who continue to lead the business. The closing of the contemplated transaction is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions.

DME Express would be Palladium's second investment in the hospice industry since inception, and the second platform investment by Palladium Equity Partners VI, LP. Palladium will acquire a majority equity interest in DME Express from WayPoint Capital Partners ("WayPoint"), which will maintain a minority equity interest in the business.

The Company currently serves hospices and patients in 9 states through a network of 70+ warehouse locations. DME Express offers a broad suite of products, including beds, respiratory equipment, and mobility equipment, delivered under recurring per-patient-day contractual arrangements.

"DME Express represents an exciting opportunity to partner with an experienced founder-led management team in a specialized healthcare services segment that benefits from demographic tailwinds," said Rafa Ortiz, Head of Services at Palladium. "I believe the Company's differentiated service model, operating footprint, and strong customer relationships position it well for continued growth and align with our prior investment experience in home health and hospice services," said Daniel Ilundain, President of Palladium.

Mark Borneleit, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DME Express, said, "We are excited about our upcoming partnership with Palladium. Their prior experience in the hospice industry and working with founders seeking to scale their businesses makes them a strong partner to achieve our next phase of growth. We look forward to collaborating together after the closing to expand our geographic footprint, enhance our service capabilities, and pursue strategic acquisitions to better serve hospice providers and the patients they support."

Philip Edmunds, Managing Partner at WayPoint Capital Partners, said, "We are very proud of the growth DME Express has achieved under WayPoint's stewardship and the strong platform the team has built. Palladium will bring relevant sector experience that we believe will support the Company's next phase of expansion. Waypoint is excited to continue its support of DME Express after the closing as a minority investor alongside Palladium."

Cain Brothers, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets and Holland & Knight served as financial and legal advisors, respectively, to DME Express. Edgemont Partners and Morrison & Foerster served as financial and legal advisors, respectively, to Palladium. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

About DME Express

DME Express was founded over a decade ago to fulfill its mission of providing hospices and nursing facilities with the highest quality equipment and service whenever they need it. The founders and managers of DME Express have over 150 years of hospice and nursing facility experience and understand the unique needs of hospices and nursing facilities. Since 2006, DME Express has expanded to become an established provider in each market within its service areas. DME Express is committed to being consistently available to its patients and providers with high-quality medical equipment, proprietary technology, and strong customer service. For more information, visit: www.dmeexpress.com.

About Palladium Equity Partners

Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has invested in more than 240 companies (41 platforms and more than 200 add-ons). With over $3 billion in assets under management, the firm focuses on buyout equity investments in the range of $50 million to $150 million. Palladium seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital and strategic guidance. The partners of the firm have meaningful experience in consumer, services, industrials, and healthcare businesses, with a focus on companies they believe will benefit from the growth of the U.S. Hispanic population. For more information, visit: www.palladiumequity.com.

About Waypoint Capital Partners

WayPoint Capital Partners, founded in 2004, is a growth-oriented lower middle market private equity firm that makes control investments in exceptional founder and family-led companies across healthcare services and industrials. WayPoint brings strategic guidance, operational support, and long-term patient capital to help its businesses scale and thrive. For more information, visit: www.waypointcapitalpartners.com.

For Palladium Equity Partners:

Jeffrey Taufield / Todd Fogarty / Jennings Brooks

[email protected] / [email protected] / [email protected]

212-521-4800

SOURCE Palladium Equity Partners