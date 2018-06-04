Palladium Hotel Group Announces New Brand, 'BLESS Collection Hotels'

IBIZA, Spain, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish hotel company Palladium Hotel Group has revealed plans for a new brand, BLESS Collection Hotels, targeted at the contemporary luxury market. The brand builds on the company's city center and beachside hotel portfolios.

Set to open in November 2018, BLESS Hotel Madrid will be located in the heart of the city on Calle de Velázquez and will comprise 111 rooms, a rooftop pool, spa and gym, a gourmet restaurant, three bars and conference spaces. A second BLESS Collection Hotel will open in Ibiza in 2019.

The restaurant will be led by world-famous Basque chef Martin Berasategui. With eight Michelin stars, he holds more than any other Spanish chef. Berasategui's eponymous restaurant in the Basque Country, which has three Michelin stars, has been named "the best restaurant in the world."

Renowned Spanish designer and architect Lázaro Rosa-Violan, whose Contemporain studio in Barcelona is behind some of the country's most iconic venues, is developing the hotel's interiors. Lázaro's mission is to give the hotel an authentically Madrid spirit and flavor.

The BLESS brand aims to offer a friendly and highly customized service to meet the needs of the modern traveler. Key design features of the BLESS Collection Hotels will include "sensory architecture" that will define the hotel ambience, collaborative work spaces, social areas and charge points.

"The new upscale BLESS Collection Hotels brand will leverage our position in the contemporary luxury market and draws on our existing experience within the lifestyle sector," said Abel Matutes, CEO of Palladium Hotel Group. "The concept of 'contemporary luxury' is aimed at an ever-growing 'bleisure' demographic of travellers who are looking for a combination of business and leisure. With BLESS Collection Hotels, we are catering to this audience by amplifying the experiences that Palladium Hotel Group is already known for, such as convenience, premium services, high-tech facilities, exceptional design credentials, excellent gastronomy options, and super-fast wi-fi as well as state-of-the-art health and wellness services."



The appetite for expansion follows the company's recent successes with upscale brands and expansion opportunities in target destinations. Palladium Hotel Group continues to place a big bet on its strategies for international expansion and repositioning; this launch is the first of a series of new hotel openings that the company will announce in the next few months.

Palladium Hotel Group's onward expansion will focus on stylish districts in cosmopolitan cities and premium vacation beach destinations. Art and entertainment offerings will draw on the destinations' cultural agendas and will include DJ sets and live music; fashion shows; pop-ups; and performance, visual art and photography exhibitions.

The company has signed a management contract with investment groups Grupo Didra and AINA Capital to make the BLESS Collection Hotels a reality.

For more information on Palladium Hotel Group, please visit www.palladiumhotelgroup.com.

About Palladium Hotel Group:

Palladium Hotel Group is a Spanish hotel chain with over 40 years of experience. The chain has 48 hotels and close to 14,000 rooms in six countries: Spain, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Italy and Brazil and operates nine brands: TRS Hotels, Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts, Palladium Hotels, Palladium Boutique Hotels, Fiesta Hotels & Resorts, Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotels, Ayre Hoteles, Only You Hotels, BLESS Collection Hotels, as well as licensed brand Hard Rock Hotels.

The Palladium Hotel Group hotels are characterized by their philosophy of offering customers a high standard of quality in its products and services and excellent value. Palladium Hotel Group is owned by Grupo Empresas Matutes (GEM).

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palladium-hotel-group-announces-new-brand-bless-collection-hotels-300658934.html

SOURCE Palladium Hotel Group

Related Links

http://www.palladiumhotelgroup.com

