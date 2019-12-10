Palladium Hotel Group Celebrates a Successful 2019, Prepares to Welcome 2020

IBIZA, Spain, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Palladium Hotel Group is reflecting on the end of the year with pride as it celebrates new initiatives, offerings and openings. The prominent Spanish hotel chain operates 14 all-inclusive hotels and resorts under the adults-only TRS Hotels and family-friendly Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts brands in North America (Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic), with more than 50 properties worldwide.

Palladium Hotel Group is celebrating a successful 2019 and looking ahead to 2020. In 2019, the company’s adults-only TRS Cap Cana Hotel, pictured here, was named one of the best hotels in Punta Cana by Forbes online.

"From devising unique new guest experiences to implementing impactful sustainability initiatives, Palladium Hotel Group is constantly improving our offerings to enhance our guests' stays with us," said Pilar Arizmendi-Stewart, the company's Vice President of Sales & Marketing, the Americas. "We are grateful to our guests and travel partners for a successful 2019, and we are excited to welcome new and returning guests in 2020."

Highlights from the company in 2019 and plans for 2020 include:

Property enhancements and openings

In February, the company formally opened the Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre at TRS Coral Hotel and Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa in Costa Mujeres, Mexico. Created by tennis superstar Rafa Nadal and his technical team, the Centre offers programs encompassing the personal values, physical preparation and mental strategies that Nadal has acquired during his more than 15 years playing professional tennis. Participants at all levels enjoy professional tennis instruction through a variety of offerings.

Additionally, the hotly anticipated CHIC Cabaret & Restaurant – which originated at TRS Yucatan Hotel and TRS Coral Hotel in Mexico – opened at TRS Turquesa Hotel in Punta Cana on December 1. The award-winning dining and show concept offers an exquisite multiple-course meal, enjoyed while absorbing breathtaking acrobatics, stunning choreography and music from all genres. The immersive experience moves through history and to different parts of the world, from the Moulin Rouge in Paris, to the '50s rock 'n' roll era, and to the present day with pop and Latin hits.

At Grand Palladium Kantenah Resort & Spa in Riviera Maya, Mexico, a new speakeasy-style bar will open in December 2019. The space, located near the property's lobby, looks like a cigar shop from the exterior but opens up into a cozy space with bookshelves, sofas and a craft cocktail bar. A secret door in the brick wall leads to a private terrace surrounded by greenery – giving the area even more mystique for passersby.

Palladium Hotel Group also opened three new properties in Spain in 2019: Palladium Hotel Costa del Sol, BLESS Hotel Madrid and BLESS Hotel Ibiza. Both BLESS Collection Hotels are members of The Leading Hotels of the World. In 2020, the company is set to open three new properties in Europe: Grand Palladium Sicilia Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium Garden Beach Resort & Spa in Sicily, and Palladium Hotel Menorca in Menorca.

New Weddings by Palladium collections

Palladium Hotel Group announced its new Karen Bussen Wedding Collection, designed exclusively for Weddings by Palladium by internationally renowned party guru Karen Bussen, in spring 2019. Six new, on-trend themes – including Elemental, marked by asymmetrical greenery – and options for multicultural wedding celebrations are completely customizable with Bussen's Fabulously Flexible approach, and offer legal, symbolic and/or non-denominational services to fit any couple's needs – including same-sex ceremonies at Palladium Hotel Group's resorts in the Dominican Republic and Mexico. The Karen Bussen Wedding Collection also launched a new Party Lovers collection to help couples plan the perfect post-ceremony celebration, featuring creative, curated food and beverage stations.

Recognition for properties in Mexico and the Dominican Republic

Several Palladium Hotel Group properties were recognized by various entities in 2019. In Mexico, Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium White Sand Resort & Spa both earned Four Diamond Ratings from AAA, reflecting the resorts' upscale and extraordinary characteristics in their physical attributes and guest services. Also in Mexico, TRS Yucatan Hotel won Apple Vacations' prestigious Crystal Apple Award for "Best Staff and Service—Mexico" and TRS Coral Hotel, a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, won a Travel Weekly Silver Magellan Award for Hospitality. In the Dominican Republic, Forbes.com named the TRS Cap Cana Hotel as one of the best hotels in Punta Cana, and named Grand Palladium Bavaro Suites Resort & Spa as one of the best Punta Cana resorts for families. Additionally, eight Palladium Hotel Group properties in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic were honored with Apple Vacations' Golden Apple Award for high levels of excellence.

Sustainability advances

As part of "Palladium Feeling Green," Palladium Hotel Group's platform that advocates sustainable tourism at the company's resorts, in 2019 the company announced that it will eliminate single-use plastics from TRS Hotels and Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts in North and South America, replacing them with biodegradable or reusable materials. This followed the company's commitment to eliminate single-use plastics at Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza and Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife, Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, and Palladium Hotels and Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts in Europe.

Absolute Indulgence

In 2019, the company introduced Absolute Indulgence, a complimentary all-inclusive day pass for TRS Hotels guests to visit Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts and TRS Hotels of the neighboring destination. For example, guests of TRS Cap Cana Hotel in Cap Cana may enjoy TRS Turquesa Hotel and Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts in Punta Cana as part of their stay.

Groups for Fun

Palladium Hotel Group launched a new program, Groups for Fun, to the trade audience in 2019: for every 10 guests staying at least three common nights at a Palladium Hotel Group property in North America, one person stays free. Guests in the Groups for Fun program receive a group appreciation dinner in an on-property restaurant, a welcome beverage and access to CHIC Cabaret & Restaurant for guests staying at TRS Hotels.

Travelers wishing to book may contact their travel professional or visit palladiumhotelgroup.com.

About Palladium Hotel Group

Palladium Hotel Group is a Spanish hotel chain with nearly 50 years of experience. The chain has 50 hotels and more than 14,000 rooms in six countries: Spain, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Sicily (Italy) and Brazil and operates 10 brands: TRS Hotels, Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts, Palladium Hotels, Palladium Boutique Hotels, Fiesta Hotels & Resorts, Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotels, BLESS Collection Hotels, Ayre Hoteles, Only YOU Hotels, as well as licensed brand Hard Rock Hotels in Ibiza and Tenerife. The Palladium Hotel Group hotels are characterized by their philosophy of offering customers a high standard of quality in its products and services and excellent value. Palladium Hotel Group is owned by Grupo Empresas Matutes (GEM). www.palladiumhotelgroup.com

