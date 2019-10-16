Palladium Hotel Group to Open CHIC Cabaret & Restaurant at TRS Turquesa Hotel

IBIZA, Spain, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Palladium Hotel Group today announced that it will open its exclusive dining and show concept, CHIC Cabaret & Restaurant, at TRS Turquesa Hotel in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The announcement is the latest in a series of exciting enhancements to the hotel company's properties in Punta Cana. Palladium Hotel Group operates five all-inclusive hotels in the area, including TRS Turquesa Hotel and TRS Cap Cana Hotel, which are luxury properties for adults only, and Grand Palladium Bavaro Suites Resort & Spa, Grand Palladium Palace Resort Spa & Casino and Grand Palladium Punta Cana Resort & Spa, which appeal to families, couples and groups of friends.

Palladium Hotel Group is set to open its award-winning dining and show concept, CHIC Cabaret & Restaurant, at TRS Turquesa Hotel in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, later this year. The experience, set in TRS Turquesa Hotel’s lavish theater (artist’s rendering above), will offer a decadent, multiple-course meal infused with stunning choreography and music from all genres.

CHIC Cabaret & Restaurant is scheduled to open at TRS Turquesa Hotel this winter. The award-winning dining and show concept is also located at TRS Coral Hotel in Costa Mujeres, Mexico, and at TRS Yucatan Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico; both are highly ranked by guests on TripAdvisor. CHIC Cabaret & Restaurant offers an exquisite multiple-course meal, enjoyed while absorbing breathtaking acrobatics, stunning choreography and music from all genres. The audience becomes part of the performance with an immersive dining and show experience that moves through history and to different parts of the world, from the Moulin Rouge in Paris, to the '50s rock 'n' roll era, and to the present day with pop and Latin hits. Tickets to CHIC Cabaret & Restaurant are complimentary for TRS Hotels guests.

"CHIC Cabaret & Restaurant has enthralled and delighted our guests at TRS Hotels in Riviera Maya and Costa Mujeres, and we're thrilled to bring this concept to Punta Cana," said Pilar Arizmendi-Stewart, the company's Vice President of Sales & Marketing, the Americas. "It's a can't-miss experience that elevates our standard of excellence and enhances our value proposition."

Additional news from Palladium Hotel Group's properties in the Dominican Republic includes:

Enhancements to Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts in Punta Cana: Located adjacent to TRS Turquesa Hotel on the world-famous Bavaro Beach, Grand Palladium Palace Resort Spa & Casino gained 32 new swim-up suites earlier this year, and Grand Palladium Punta Cana Resort & Spa received extensive upgrades to its oceanfront villas and other resort facilities in 2018. Additionally, First Wine opened at Grand Palladium Bavaro Suites Resort & Spa in mid-2018. Offering guests a selection from an extensive wine menu that features select vintages from around the world, the wine bar also features a European-inspired pairings menu of tapas.

Forbes.com recognizes TRS Cap Cana Hotel and Grand Palladium Bavaro Suites Resort & Spa: Forbes.com recently named TRS Cap Cana Hotel as one of the best hotels in Punta Cana, and Grand Palladium Bavaro Suites Resort & Spa as one of the best Punta Cana resorts for families.

Combining the privacy and personalized service of a boutique hotel with the ease of an all-inclusive, the adults-only TRS Cap Cana Hotel offers 115 suites – many of them swim-up style and offering views of the Caribbean Sea – with furnished terraces or balconies, cutting-edge in-suite technologies, a minibar customized to guests' preferences, and premium bath products. Forbes.com also recognized TRS Cap Cana Hotel for its 24-hour in-suite service and butler service. The property features Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness center, which offers spa and beauty treatments, along with a hydrotherapy area open to all guests. TRS Cap Cana Hotel guests also receive complimentary transportation to nearby ultra-chic Juanillo Beach, where the hotel provides butler service to enhance the experience. As is the case with all TRS Hotels and Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts, all dining and beverage experiences are included in the guest stay with Infinite Indulgence®.

Forbes.com also highlighted the plethora of features for families at the all-inclusive Grand Palladium Bavaro Suites Resort & Spa. The colonial fort-themed kids' club is the largest of its kind in the Caribbean and includes a spacious outdoor area, pool and mini water park, lounges with video games, a theatre, and a small dining room. The kids' club and teens' club are supervised, and a club just for babies and their parents offers a space to play, feed and nap. Other family-friendly features at the resort include special suites, which offers extra space and amenities for the little ones; and the Play at Palladium with Raggs program, featuring five colorful characters who appear at breakfasts, read stories at the children's club, and perform in shows.

Absolute Indulgence : Palladium Hotel Group recently introduced Absolute Indulgence, a complimentary all-inclusive day pass for TRS Hotels guests to visit Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts and TRS Hotels of the neighboring destination. For example, TRS Cap Cana Hotel guests may enjoy TRS Turquesa Hotel and Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts in Punta Cana and dine at CHIC Cabaret & Restaurant as part of their stay.

"The investments that Palladium Hotel Group has made to its properties in the Dominican Republic strengthen our position as the destination for Punta Cana-area travelers," said Arizmendi-Stewart. "We can't wait to welcome more visitors this fall and winter."

Travelers planning a getaway may visit palladiumhotelgroup.com to book direct. Tour operators booking groups of 10 or more may take advantage of the Groups for Fun program, where one person stays free for every 10 guests staying three nights at a property.

About Palladium Hotel Group

Palladium Hotel Group is a Spanish hotel chain with over 40 years of experience. The chain has more than 50 hotels and more than 16,000 rooms in six countries: Spain, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Italy and Brazil and operates nine brands: TRS Hotels, Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts, Palladium Hotels, Palladium Boutique Hotels, Fiesta Hotels & Resorts, Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotels, Ayre Hoteles, Only You Hotels, BLESS Collection Hotels, as well as licensed brand Hard Rock Hotels in Europe. The Palladium Hotel Group hotels are characterized by their philosophy of offering customers a high standard of quality in its products and services and excellent value. Palladium Hotel Group is owned by Grupo Empresas Matutes (GEM).

Only for adults, TRS Hotels offer the best of two worlds: the privacy and personalized attention of a boutique hotel and unlimited access to the wide variety of services that are available at the adjacent Grand Palladium resorts. Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts offer an all-inclusive experience with a wide array of sports and leisure activities, excellent dining options and diverse facilities and products available to both adults and families.

